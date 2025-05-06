Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$621,027
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,61M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$584,496
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$498,251
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$496,525
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$474,959
Villa 12 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Villa 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
$3,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$2,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 1
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$678,433
