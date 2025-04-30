Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 222 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 9/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Bagrationi street. In a newly built (15…
$105,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 12/12
00995557100075 for sale Viva bagebi 58.1 m² 1 bedroom 12/12 floor 117 000 $  69566
$117,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/16
5-room apartment for immediate sale in Saburtalo, Dolidze Street, near the church. Total are…
$126,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/10
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, Fanaskertel street. Total area: 130m2. …
$800
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/20
3-room apartment for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze Avenue. In a newly built, finished, moder…
$2,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation and funitu…
$138,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/14
2-roomed 54 sq.m. apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Mindeli str, in new-constructed buildi…
$57,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 20/22
00995557100075 for sale SABURTALO MINDELI STR. 11 ARCHI 77 m² 2 bedrooms 20/22 floor 1…
$140,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Navtlughi, on Sakhalkho street. In a newly built, …
$600
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/25
2-roomed 61 sq.m. apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Shartava str, in new-constructed build…
$62,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/16
3-roomed 108 sq.m. apartment for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the 5th floor, new re…
$155,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/12
Description: 4-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Aleksidze Street. In a newly built, fin…
$215,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 9/13
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor residential complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the firs…
$115,968
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/16
Description: 3-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Dolidze Street, near the church. In …
$600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment For Sale Didi dighomi AKA DEVELOPMENT 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area…
$70,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 12/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$121,104
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/6
2-room apartment for immediate sale in Bakuriani, close to the Didveli ski track, in a quiet…
$48,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
apartment for sale in tbilisi didi dighome
$61,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/15
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! Studio type 1 room apartment in Kobuleti. In the compl…
$49,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Description: 2-room semi-basement apartment for immediate sale in Saburtalo, Vazha-Pshavela …
$49,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/22
Comfort Hills is a comfort class with an area of ​​16,500 m2, where everything is focused on…
$50,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Chugureti, on Marjanishvili Street, total area: 65…
$77,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
3-roomed 55 sq.m. apartment for sale in Tskneti, on Gagra str, on the third floor, renovated…
$65,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/22
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Didi dighomi with perfect renovation  Yor…
$73,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/8
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Pekin Street, near Madart, total are…
$75,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
River Park in Tbilisi.   residential complex in prestigious   area   Digomi.   low -story de…
$111,628
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for Sale in the Historic District of Tbilisi Address: Kikodze Street Area: 116.…
$200,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/8
3-roomed 78 sq.m. apartment for sale in Saburtalo, University Street, in a new premium class…
$205,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
3-roomed apartment for sale in Vake on Mtskheta str, in new building, on the 5th floor, reno…
$200,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/21
$81,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go