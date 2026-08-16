Apartments for sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

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Apartments in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

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41 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mirian Mepe Street, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Mirian Mepe Street, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/7
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$129,000
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale in Gudauri, near the first cable car,  79 sq m. The apartment has 2 bedro…
$70,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
Gudauri complex ,,Neo new Gudauri Redco'' near Gondola, 57,20 sq.m, 5th floor, 1 sq.m price …
$168,740
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/5
﻿Apartment for sale in Gudauri on New Gudauri Road, ﻿27 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, t…
$40,500
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near the police station,   29 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroo…
$45,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near the Gondola,  50 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, the a…
$57,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Gondola ,,Redco twins complex" , 30 sq m. The apartment h…
$55,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Mirian Mepe Street, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Mirian Mepe Street, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/7
🏢 Sale of 2-room apartment in Tbilisi – Didi Digomi, Miriana Mepe St. (White frame near the …
$66,250
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale in Gudauri on Gondola Road,  33 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, the ap…
$59,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/6
Gudauri complex ,,Gudauri Hills' near Gondola, 34 sq.m, 5th floor, 1 sq.m price is 1,600 $ f…
$54,400
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near the Gondola,  28 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, the a…
$43,500
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/6
Gudauri complex ,,Petra Sky Resort'' near Gondola, 41.32 sq.m, 6th floor, 1 sq.m price is 2,…
$84,706
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Gondola ,,Redco 4 block" , 33 sq m. The apartment has 1 b…
$62,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
Total area: 56 m2⏺Number of rooms: 3⏺Number of bedrooms - 2⏺Floor - 10/11Cost per m2: $2,500…
$140,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Gondola ,,Redco Neo complex" , 32 sq m. The apartment has…
$55,200
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment for sale in Gudauri on the central road near the restaurant Kumal,   37 sq m. The …
$32,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Gondola ,,Redco loft 2", 29 sq m. The apartment has 1 bed…
$51,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/6
Gudauri complex ,,Petra Sky Resort'' near Gondola, 41.32 sq.m, 6th floor, 1 sq.m price is 2,…
$117,762
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in GVC 219 New Gudauri, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
GVC 219 New Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio for sale in Gudauri, next to the lift.The apartment has a warm floor, made in a white…
$89,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale are spacious, bright two-bedroom apartments in an apartment complex located in the …
$51,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri ,, Redco Loft 1" near the Gondola, 27 sq m. The apartment has …
$44,500
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 579 m²
Floor 10/8
Penthouse for sale in Greenhill Residence Total area – 579 sqm. 3 bedrooms, 1 master bedro…
$950,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Gondola ,,Redco loft 2", 28 sq m. The apartment has 1 bed…
$51,500
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near the first cable car,﻿ 27 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroo…
$28,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri ,, Redco F Block" near the Gondola, 31 sq m. The apartment has…
$51,500
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near the ski slope,﻿ 22 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, the…
$50,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Gudauri,New Gudauri,  32 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedroom, the apartm…
$59,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in New Gudauri, Redco Complex Alpik, ﻿ 32 sq m. The apartment has 1 bedro…
$49,000
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in Gudauri near Smart in the Gudauri Heart complex,  42 sq m. The apartme…
$48,500
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Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex. The Wyndham Garden…
$125,000
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