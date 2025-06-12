Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2718
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment for sale is 2+1, 64.4m2, with pre-clean preparation (repair stage "white frame"), …
$70,840
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/10
The Georgian company-developer offers for sale an apartment-studio 32.0m2 with pre-clean pre…
$40,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 47.8m2, with turnkey repairs (with furniture and appliances), in …
$81,260
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/10
The developer company offers for sale a large studio of 38.0m2, on the 6th floor, with turnk…
$57,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale apartment 2+1, 72.1 m2, at a price of only $ 1100 / m2, with pre-clean preparation,…
$79,310
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 48.5m2, with already completed finishing repairs ("green frame"),…
$72,750
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation and funitu…
$138,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 20/20
A modern apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the city is for sale in the …
$291,165
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/17
💫Apartment for profitable investment or accommodation🔥With 100% payment, there is a discount…
$32,580
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
LISI AVTO VARAZI STR. ARCHI 78.8 m² 2 bedrooms 5/8 floor 134 000 $ 00995557100075 whats…
$134,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
SOLD OUT!!!!!! After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Bo…
$58,194
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/29
Studio apartment in the residential complex Park-Tower is for sale. Apartment area is 37 sq.…
$41,491
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 47.8m2, with turnkey repairs (with furniture and appliances), in …
$78,870
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 23/30
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation  TBILIS…
$215,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/10
The developer company offers for sale a studio of 32.0m2 with turnkey repairs (with furnitur…
$49,920
Studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/27
Botanical Garden The complex is surrendered. 27 -storey complex Hoosyes -beautiful Ko…
$73,176
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/10
Apartment For Sale Didi dighomi GREEN DIAMOND 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 5…
$96,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Condo 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20/20
ბათუმის ცენტრალურ უბანში, "Gumbati Group"-ის საცხოვრებელ კომპლექსში იყიდება თანამედროვე აპარ…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 29/12
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi,Saburtalo with perfect renovation and funitur…
$510,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartment for sale is 2+1, 72.1m2, with pre-clean preparation, ("white frame"), in completed…
$72,100
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 8/18
Spacious apartment with direct sea views and park in the White Sails complex. Area of 77.6 m…
$170,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/10
For Sale in Saburtalo 2th floor 1 bedroom 54 Sqm
$122,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
