  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2715
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
Condo 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 20/20
A modern apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the city is for sale in the …
$291,165
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
LISI AVTO VARAZI STR. ARCHI 78.8 m² 2 bedrooms 5/8 floor 134 000 $ 00995557100075 whats…
$134,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 15/45
Apartments with a separate bedroom, a view of the sea, and the alley of heroes are sold. The…
$75,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 29/35
Apartment with designer renovation in a new multi-story prestigious residential complex. Th…
$205,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 22/45
A studio is sold in the most popular apartment of the city of Orbi City   Block a   with a m…
$49,000
