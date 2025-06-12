Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2715
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 6
For Sale — Premium Apartment in Tbilisi Gardens! 📍 Location: 10 Mikheil Asatiani Street, Tb…
$275,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 24
For Sale — Premium Apartment in Tbilisi Gardens! 📍 Address: 10 Mikheil Asatiani Street, Tbi…
$431,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Floor 4
The cottage complex is located in an elite environmentally friendly recreation area with a d…
$238,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
LISI AVTO VARAZI STR. ARCHI 78.8 m² 2 bedrooms 5/8 floor 134 000 $ 00995557100075 whats…
$134,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
SOLD OUT!!!!!! After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Bo…
$58,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 24
For sale spacious apartment with designer renovation  Agmashenebeli 1, 14th floor, 107 sq. m…
$147,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Description In Batumi, on Zurab Gorgiladze Street, in the very center, a luxurious apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished, Completed Ski Apartments in the Incredible Gudauri Ski Resort in Georgia fr…
$47,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/18
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi,Vake with perfect renovation and funitures …
$220,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/19
The exclusive investment complex, Piazza Residence, is located in the city's most prestigiou…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 13
a premium class complex, which combines 108 apartments built according to European standards…
$81,060
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation  VAZHA-…
$250,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 7
Продается потрясающая, большая квартира с прямым панорамным видом на море, который никто и н…
$350,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 15/26
A chic apartment with a direct view of the sea! The premium class complex is located 5 minut…
$50,500
Leave a request
Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 720 m²
Floor 21/21
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after lo…
$581,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
⭐️ LUX project in Krtanisi, an elite area of low-rise houses on beautiful green holias with …
$123,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 13/18
Panoramic view of the sea - this is your apartment! Elite hotel and residential complex on t…
$153,340
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/7
Buy an apartment at the best price and investing !!! Buy an apartment 200 meters from the …
$88,530
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Our Latest AWARD WINNING Deal In Booming Batumi - Fully Furnished, Oversized, Sea View Apart…
$128,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English

Property types in Georgia

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go