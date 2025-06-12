Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2715
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
1 141 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 15/20
A spacious apartment is sold in Batumi with 2 bedrooms and a sea view! Parking place as a …
$105,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6
A spacious studio in a new residential complex on New Boulevard is sold. White House – A 3…
$43,000
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 15/18
Apartment 2+1 is sold in the new BI Residence.   Square: 66.3 m2, 15th floor.   The …
$73,500
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Tekto Franco is a modern residential complex with a developed infrastructure, offering a com…
$124,344
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/10
The Georgian company-developer offers for sale an apartment-studio 32.0m2 with pre-clean pre…
$40,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 48.5m2, with already completed finishing repairs ("green frame"),…
$72,750
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale apartment 2+1, 72.1 m2, at a price of only $ 1100 / m2, with pre-clean preparation,…
$79,310
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment for sale is 2+1, 64.4m2, with pre-clean preparation (repair stage "white frame"), …
$70,840
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 18/20
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The in…
$332,031
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/14
A new masterpiece project in the coastal Raysk district of Chalok, Batumi. This luxurious co…
$36,550
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 32/43
2-bedroom apartment for sale in the complex Porta Tower, on the 32 floor. The apartment has…
$310,000
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8
Multifunctional residential complex of premium class, a world-class project with modern infr…
$46,280
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
Residential complex – The modern new building across the road from the sea, the acquisition …
$38,710
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the world of capabilities where you can find your perfect house! Dreaming of life…
$39,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$106,414
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/40
40-story multifunctional complex, located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenue, near « Bat…
$94,080
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/15
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. T…
$296,032
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7
a modern multifunctional complex, with a variety of trading and service infrastructure. A …
$40,375
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 22/25
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5-star hotel complex with an international management company. The compl…
$87,782
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/36
36-storey residential and hotel complex of premium class on the Black Sea. The building is…
$73,470
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/15
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$36,240
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
Welcome to a premium residential complex where comfort and luxury become commonplace! We are…
$36,960
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/29
internal interest -free installment plan for 30 months! Investment in our complex will all…
$51,012
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
Welcome to the modern residential complex, which will be the perfect place for your comforta…
$55,798
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
A new unique project in the resort, the construction of which is carried out a few meters fr…
$121,500
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 18/27
Several apartments in this class complex!📍 Super location, near the shopping center Metro Ci…
$49,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs - a new, special residential complex at the Chalok resort, located only 50 mete…
$57,798
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/26
Multifunctional  residential complex consisting of 26 floors, located in  tourist area. The …
$36,300
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$128,296
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$59,296
