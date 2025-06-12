Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2715
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
390 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 6
For Sale — Premium Apartment in Tbilisi Gardens! 📍 Location: 10 Mikheil Asatiani Street, Tb…
$275,400
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 24
For Sale — Premium Apartment in Tbilisi Gardens! 📍 Address: 10 Mikheil Asatiani Street, Tbi…
$431,800
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/14
A new masterpiece project in the coastal Raysk district of Chalok, Batumi. This luxurious co…
$36,550
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8
Multifunctional residential complex of premium class, a world-class project with modern infr…
$46,280
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
Residential complex – The modern new building across the road from the sea, the acquisition …
$38,710
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/40
40-story multifunctional complex, located on the Black Sea, on Tamar Mepe Avenue, near « Bat…
$94,080
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7
a modern multifunctional complex, with a variety of trading and service infrastructure. A …
$40,375
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/36
36-storey residential and hotel complex of premium class on the Black Sea. The building is…
$73,470
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/29
internal interest -free installment plan for 30 months! Investment in our complex will all…
$51,012
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
Welcome to the modern residential complex, which will be the perfect place for your comforta…
$55,798
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/15
A new unique project in the resort, the construction of which is carried out a few meters fr…
$121,500
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 18/27
Several apartments in this class complex!📍 Super location, near the shopping center Metro Ci…
$49,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/26
Multifunctional  residential complex consisting of 26 floors, located in  tourist area. The …
$36,300
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$59,296
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
Elite residential building with its own beach and restaurant on the seashore in Batumi! Th…
$39,390
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 17/29
We present you a magnificent residential complex that will surpass all your expectations and…
$46,618
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/36
36-storey residential and hotel complex of premium class on the Black Sea. The building is…
$62,212
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
Want to live in luxurious apartments on the Black Sea? Then get an apartment in Batumi - a u…
$35,340
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 38
reliable investment in the world brand complex   under the control of the World-known hote…
$42,340
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to the world of opportunities, where you can find your ideal home!This is a world of…
$45,760
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
The only elite family residential complex on the Black Sea in Adjara. Placing in the resor…
$78,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
The new project from Batumi Investment. The prices are indicated in the black frame. A uni…
$46,214
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
15-story apart-hotel on the new Boulevard 300 meters from the sea The complex includes: …
$72,881
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 41/45
reliable investment in the world brand complex   under the control of the World-known hote…
$43,497
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 37
reliable investment in the world brand A new modern complex under the control of the world…
$43,500
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/20
Welcome to the beautiful city of Batumi is one of the most popular tourist destinations in G…
$57,750
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 7
a complex of super design, location, stunning types, modern technologies and high safety sta…
$88,435
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/8
We present to your attention a unique sentence – Apartments in Orbi Palace Bakuriani with a …
$60,000
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 13/26
🗝️ A turnkey apartment in the Premium Class complex🌊 500 meters from the beautiful coast of …
$68,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A modern residential building in Batumi, with a view of the sea and mountains, one minute fr…
$57,200
