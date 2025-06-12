Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2718
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
82 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment for sale is 2+1, 64.4m2, with pre-clean preparation (repair stage "white frame"), …
$70,840
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/10
The Georgian company-developer offers for sale an apartment-studio 32.0m2 with pre-clean pre…
$40,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 47.8m2, with turnkey repairs (with furniture and appliances), in …
$81,260
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/10
The developer company offers for sale a large studio of 38.0m2, on the 6th floor, with turnk…
$57,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale apartment 2+1, 72.1 m2, at a price of only $ 1100 / m2, with pre-clean preparation,…
$79,310
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 48.5m2, with already completed finishing repairs ("green frame"),…
$72,750
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/10
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili Street. In a newly built, fin…
$2,500
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/5
Description: 5-room apartment for rent in Vera, on Tatishvili Street. In a newly built (15 y…
$2,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Description: For sale or rent immediately !!! 3-room apartment in Saburtalo, on Bendeliani S…
$700
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Mtatsminda, on Pkhovi street, in a crowded and bus…
$270,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/20
$280,978
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 10/11
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Duplex type, penthouse in Vake, on Chavchav…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 8/9
$300,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
SOLD OUT!!!!!! After months of research we have finally found the next amazing deal in Bo…
$58,194
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 8/2
3-roomed 103 sq.m. apartment for sale in Vake, on Zhvania str, in new premium class resident…
$310,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/20
$164,685
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/17
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Panjikidze Street. In a newly built,…
$143,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/22
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Isan, on Navtlughi street. 2 minutes walk from Isn…
$700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
Available for sale !!! 2-room non-standard apartment in Krtsanisi Residence complex (former …
$350,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 16/20
$203,273
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/10
Apartment for sale is 1+1, 47.8m2, with turnkey repairs (with furniture and appliances), in …
$78,870
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 5/5
3-roomed 153 sq.m. apartment for sale in Bagebi, on Tskneti highway, in new building of Metr…
$290,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/16
Description: 3-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Dolidze Street, near the church. In …
$600
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/10
The developer company offers for sale a studio of 32.0m2 with turnkey repairs (with furnitur…
$49,920
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Description: Urgent sale or rent!!! 3-room apartment in Saburtalo, on Bendeliani street, at …
$99,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/14
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Ortachala, on Gulua Street. In a newly built, fini…
$900
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 15/20
$365,101
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/8
Description: 5-room apartment for sale on the corner of Tarkhnishvili-Barnovi, opposite the …
$262,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/10
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, Fanaskertel street. Total area: 130m2. …
$800
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/20
$186,388
Leave a request

