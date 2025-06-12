Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
1245
Batumi
574
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
2715
Samtskhe-Javakheti
24
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 11
Branded real estate on the bulk ISLAND of BATUMI ISLAND The bulk area in the sea near B…
$346,393
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
⭐️ LUX project in Krtanisi, an elite area of low-rise houses on beautiful green holias with …
$123,420
