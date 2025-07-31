Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bakuriani, Georgia

studios
7
1 BHK
17
21 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Located next to a forest park and ski slope, Crystal Wood is part of the Crystal Resort area…
$100,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale in a newly built building, a one-room 35 sq.m. residential apartment, in a green fr…
$37,200
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room bright, cozy 53 sq.m. residential apartment i…
$51,600
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex located in the rapidly gr…
$30,240
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale in a newly built building, one-room 26 sq.m studio-type residential apartment, in g…
$28,800
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 41 sq.m residential apartment, with 1 bedroom…
$40,800
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$73,400
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 43 sq.m residential apartment, with 1 bedroom…
$43,200
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 50 sq.m. residential apartment, with 1 bedroo…
$48,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Urgent sale of a duplex apartment in Bakuriani! Recently renovated and fully furnished. Equi…
$140,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$58,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments are for sale in the Orbi Palace Bakuriani hotel complex, located in the rapidly g…
$33,900
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room, residential apartment in black frame condition in Borjomi. Apartment N24 …
$45,000
1 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
Renovated 33 sq.m one-room apartment for sale in Bakuriani, in the 9th building of the Mgzav…
$36,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$52,300
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$50,500
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Two room 47 sq.m renovated apartment for sale in Bakuriani on Didveli Location: 46 Trialeti…
$51,700
2 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
Bakuriani Inn is a hotel located in Bakuriani. It features a shared lounge, a terrace, a res…
$117,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in a newly built building, a two-room 64 sq.m residential apartment with 1 bedroom,…
$60,000
3 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the building "Mziuri Valley" in Bakuriani, 61 sq.m. The space include…
$53,900
