Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Lower Kartli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lower Kartli, Georgia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Krtsanisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Krtsanisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 98.5 sq. m. The apartment is…
$150,705
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Tabahmel residential complex   Villyiada -Controlled Memo -SelcepsTbilisi. Apartmentfl…
$91,950
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lower Kartli, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go