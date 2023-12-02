Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Chakvi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 15/19
€87,215
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/19
€201,972
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 14/14
2+1 apartment for sale in the eco-complex Tropical Garden Spacious apartment with modern …
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 11
€48,069
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir