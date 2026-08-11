Apartments for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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Apartments in Chakvi, Georgia

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49 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs is a new, special residential complex in the resort of Chakvi, located just 50 …
$56,050
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
Apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/10
For sale a cozy studio with sea views in a modern LCD Tropical Garden 🌊🌴📍 Location: Chakvi, …
$80,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
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Apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
Apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 42 m²
Floor 13
🏖 Dreamland Oasis, Chakvi, just 9 km from BatumiFor sale stylish 2-room apartment (1+1) in t…
$100,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$362,585
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$172,139
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale studio in black frame in LCD Tekto Rakurs.In an elite residential complex of hotel …
$33,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/13
Apartment for sale in the premium residential complex Dream Residence Chakvi - comfortable l…
$54,100
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$37,626
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 9/25
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.5 sq.m. on the 9th floor in a complex with ready-made infra…
$134,147
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/13
On sale, the studio in the premium residential complex Dream Residence Chakvi is a comfortab…
$45,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11
🌊✨🏡 Сту📍 📐 🏢 11 🌴 🏖️ Со🏊 🌊 💰
$76,500
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
Apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 35 m²
Floor 15/20
Studio for sale in a modern LCD Tropical Garden 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, 43 Mezgwaurta Street …
$65,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/18
For sale a cozy, bright two-bedroom apartment with a frontal sea view in the elite residenti…
$273,000
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Apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
Apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/19
➡️ ➡️ 60 кв.➡️➡️➡️== sync, corrected by elderman ==➡️о➡️4 ➡️ресторан➡️SPA - откр➡️➡️откр➡️ки…
$140,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/19
Dream LandThe complex on the 1st line from the sea is located in Chakvi, to Batumi 9 km, to …
$237,000
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio in a black frame in Tekto Rakurs - an elite residential complex of hotel typ…
$33,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/12
RAKURS — first line of the sea in Chakvi 🌊📍 Chakvi — only 7 km from Batumi 🌊 50 meters to th…
$59,590
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
The complex is located in a quiet suburb of Batumi (only 25 minutes to the city center) surr…
$47,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Description of object: This large, premium-class studio apartment is located in the well-kno…
$85,903
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
RAKURS - the first line of the sea in Chakvi 🌊📍 Chakvi is only 7 km from Batumi🌊 50 meters t…
$56,050
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio in black frame in LCD Tekto Rakurs.Elite residential complex of hotel type w…
$40,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$52,696
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$67,168
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
Apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/19
🏖 Dreamland Oasis, Chakvi, just 9 km from BatumiFor sale stylish 3-room apartment (2+1) in t…
$205,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 104.9 sq.m. The apartment i…
$498,425
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 8/10
For sale a cozy 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 56.9 sq.m. The apartment is…
$203,096
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2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 10/11
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 193.6 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$836,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 7/11
For sale beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 70.8 sq.m. The apartment…
$229,737
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