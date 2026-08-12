Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

;
Batumi
527
Kobuleti
78
Chakvi
49
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 531 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/18
The studio is for sale in the OPTIMA complex under construction in a black frame with a scre…
$45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale apartment with a separate bedroom with sea and mountain views. The premium complex …
$53,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale.Apartment with a separate bedroom overlooking the sea and mountains. The premium co…
$52,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 16
68 m² apartment in Batumi, Georgia, 20 m from the sea, floor 16, fully furnished and rental …
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$92,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$306,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
4 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/17
#Sold in Batumi!Pushkina Street, 1624+1165 sqm15th floorNice renovation.Four bright bedrooms…
$358,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 29/54
✨ Alliance Privilege – life at the height of the sea!Spacious studio for sale in one of the …
$100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/27
Mountain view.The complex is located in the area of New Boulevard, just a 5-minute walk from…
$39,500
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
UP UP
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 27/38
3-bedroom apartment 110 sqm in a 40-storey complex in New Batumi. 200 metres to the sea. Fro…
$217,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Sunrise Development
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/16
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$121,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$105,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/16
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$80,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$198,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Mortgage for foreign citizens!   Excellent option for investment, personal residence and rec…
$59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$33,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$29,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Autonomous Republic of Adjara

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go