Apartments for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

21
378
992
339
33
4
1 955 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€97,609
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of…
€36,592
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 39/40
€69,801
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 29/30
€65,012
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 17/18
€62,845
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17/18
€35,183
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/18
€64,218
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Floor 20/21
€64,254
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/6
€44,470
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/4
€33,690
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gonio, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/6
€33,617
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 20/20
€25,479
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 15/16
€54,495
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 27/28
€41,812
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 38/38
€33,347
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 18
€48,367
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 18
€78,556
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
€45,417
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 29
€50,046
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/18
€52,811
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 13/13
€67,924
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Next Address is a new project from Next Group, located in the heart of Batumi at the Heroes'…
€33,959
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,927
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 30
€35,647
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 30
€24,557
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 20
€46,847
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 15
€44,956
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 22
€48,507
Studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 24
€96,649
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/40
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTO…
€39,881
