Apartments for sale in Batumi, Georgia

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Apartments in Batumi, Georgia

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penthouses
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8
studios
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4 366 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale apartment with a separate bedroom with sea and mountain views. The premium complex …
$53,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale.Apartment with a separate bedroom overlooking the sea and mountains. The premium co…
$52,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$306,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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4 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/17
#Sold in Batumi!Pushkina Street, 1624+1165 sqm15th floorNice renovation.Four bright bedrooms…
$358,000
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Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 16
68 m² apartment in Batumi, Georgia, 20 m from the sea, floor 16, fully furnished and rental …
$250,000
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$92,800
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/27
Mountain view.The complex is located in the area of New Boulevard, just a 5-minute walk from…
$39,500
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$105,096
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/16
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$121,256
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$198,924
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 16/16
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$80,106
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$26,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$29,468
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$52,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Mortgage for foreign citizens!   Excellent option for investment, personal residence and rec…
$59,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$21,615
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5
Mortgages for foreign nationals!An excellent option for investment, personal residence and r…
$33,500
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/12
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$82,944
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We will help you purchase real estate by the sea in Batumi profitably and safely.   We will …
$140,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$224,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$65,550
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$90,000
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RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$54,210
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$29,222
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Life by the sea where nature meets comfort: Your perfect home in Solo ResidenceBatumi, Chakv…
$48,144
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 20
Sale of a new spacious apartment 2+1.   Apartment with high -quality new repair and magn…
$88,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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