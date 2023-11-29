Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Batumi, Georgia

713 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of…
€36,513
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€97,401
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,273
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€75,558
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,237
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€55,969
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,149
Close
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
€124,858
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€102,302
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 45
€93,907
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/28
€68,144
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/37
€34,890
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€39,069
Leave a request
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 8/18
€65,963
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
€36,979
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
€33,881
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€32,182
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3
€63,456
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
€51,233
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
€44,569
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
€38,762
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€37,933
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€37,178
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€36,801
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€36,651
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
€35,746
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
€35,218
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
€25,473
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/12
€25,733
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
€48,747
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文

