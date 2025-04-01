Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Borjomi, Georgia

4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$44,000
1 bedroom apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$49,997
1 bedroom apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the  "passenger" apartment compl…
$45,000
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
