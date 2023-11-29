UAE
Realting.com
France
Residential
Metropolitan France
Houses
Houses for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
10
700 m²
2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Mougins, France
5
116 m²
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
6
141 m²
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
900 m²
€9,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 400 m²
€39,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
855 m²
€13,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 630 m²
€19,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
€13,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€48,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
24
450 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
6
200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
5
160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Antibes, France
5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
14
3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
9 room house
Metropolitan France, France
18
1 400 m²
3
Normandy... A castle of the XIX century, as if released from the tales of Pierro. Interesti…
€5,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont-de-Poitte, France
6
1 000 m²
A rare castle of the Renaissance with a rich history. Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 100…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house
Sagy, France
6
800 m²
2
Louara Castles, Anjou A pearl of neo-Gothic style, an example of high-quality restoration o…
€4,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
6
800 m²
3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
6
600 m²
2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
7
580 m²
2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
9
850 m²
2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
5
750 m²
3
Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
30
1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
20
800 m²
€14,80M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
30
1 300 m²
€14,95M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Search using the map
