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Houses for sale in Metropolitan France, France

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Cannes
19
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14
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6
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363 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Vexin normand, France
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Castle 7 bedrooms
Vexin normand, France
Bedrooms 7
The castle of the XIX century "Chateau Princess de Turienne" - Elegance of the era and moder…
$4,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in 130, France
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4 bedroom house
130, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully renovated traditional Quercy-style house dating from 1819. This large, charming hou…
$432,619
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Languages
Français
Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
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Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
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Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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House in Metropolitan France, France
House
Metropolitan France, France
Price on request
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Castle 10 bedrooms in , France
Castle 10 bedrooms
, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
A rare offer on the market of prestigious real estate in France is a fully restored castle o…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Deauville, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Deauville, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury castle of the XIX century with a horse domain ✨Just 2 hours from Paris and 20 minutes…
$6,56M
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Villa in Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Villa
Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa in Toulon — sea view and strategic location on the French Riviera On the hei…
$3,37M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Sagy, France
6 bedroom house
Sagy, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Loire Castles, AnjouThe pearl of neo-Gothic style, an example of high-quality restoration of…
$5,09M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant castle. Normandy, 1p20 from Paris, 40min Deauville.Hunting Manoir Louis XV.Living…
$3,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Paris, France
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 900 m²
A true masterpiece of the Belle Epoque era, this magnificent Mansion, hidden in the green al…
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House 10 bedrooms in Chemin de Bluche, France
House 10 bedrooms
Chemin de Bluche, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 7 000 m²
Millemont Castle is a masterpiece of French history 45 minutes from Paris. ✨Discover one of …
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Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, famous Willf Impressionists Giverny, 45 min from Paris.The castle of the late XVII…
$4,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Provençal style architectural villa with panoramic sea views - closed Domaine de La PinèdeLo…
$4,16M
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House 18 rooms in Metropolitan France, France
House 18 rooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Normandy... A 19th-century castle that looks like it came out of Pierrot's fairy tales. Int…
$6,06M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 6 bedrooms in Rue des Bolliets, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Rue des Bolliets, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 900 m²
Exceptional castle of the XIII century in Savoy - near the border of SwitzerlandThis Savoy c…
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Villa in Vence, France
Villa
Vence, France
Rare Opportunity – Extraordinary Value on the French RivieraElegant modern villa in Vence – …
$1,16M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: a townhouse, townhouse or apartment that suits you. The…
$285,830
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Impasse des Bouils, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Impasse des Bouils, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 250 m²
Historical castle of the XVIII century - an exceptional estate in excellent conditionBetween…
$4,92M
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7 bedroom house in Thonon les Bains, France
7 bedroom house
Thonon les Bains, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing lakefront property in Thonon-Les-Bains area! Near the Port of Rives and the Corze…
$2,68M
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Property types in Metropolitan France

villas
castles
mansions

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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