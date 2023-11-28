Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Brittany

Residential properties for sale in Brittany, France

Vannes
10
Rennes
5
18 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€376,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vannes, France
4 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€608,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€287,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€301,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€432,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vannes, France
2 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€287,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  VALVES The beauty and sweetness of life... A dyna…
€397,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Rennes, France
1 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€179,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€388,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€403,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vannes, France
3 room apartment
Vannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q4 2024 Going to the Rabin embankment, a few steps from the …
€412,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€361,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€371,000
Leave a request
Castle 8 bedrooms in Rennes, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Just 30 minutes from the main city of the French historical region of Brittany - the city of…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Castle 16 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Saint-Brieuc, France
Castle 16 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 16
Area 595 m²
The stunning castle, recognized as a monument to history, is located surrounded by a beauti…
€5,30M
Leave a request
5 room house with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Saint-Brieuc, France
5 room house with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
The family home, with stunning sea views, is on Brea Island off the north shore of Brittany …
€1,17M
Leave a request
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Saint-Brieuc, France
7 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Saint-Brieuc, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
The charming 400 sq m house is located in a beautiful and secluded area in the commune of Pe…
€810,000
Leave a request

Property types in Brittany

apartments
houses

Properties features in Brittany, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir