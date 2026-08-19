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Residential properties for sale in Rennes, France

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apartments
222
223 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$370,650
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3 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$343,926
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3 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$300,938
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in La Chapelle des Fougeretz, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Chapelle des Fougeretz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Choose quality living at the gates of Rennes and discover our new living space in a beautifu…
$286,411
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2 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$276,625
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3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
At Rennes Gate, discover our new complex, ideally located in the centre of Torinje-Fouillard…
$326,497
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$306,745
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3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
At Rennes Gate, discover our new complex, ideally located in the centre of Torinje-Fouillard…
$329,518
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Rennes enjoys a thriving economic dynamism. Selected the 3rd best student city in France in …
$290,381
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2 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$250,973
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3 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
| Apartments
$404,113
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3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
At Rennes Gate, discover our new complex, ideally located in the centre of Torinje-Fouillard…
$313,600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
2 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$207,866
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2 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$278,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$266,078
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$338,116
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$327,078
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$354,383
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3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$340,672
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
At Rennes Gate, discover our new complex, ideally located in the centre of Torinje-Fouillard…
$347,644
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$267,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$314,878
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thorigne Fouillard, France
2 bedroom apartment
Thorigne Fouillard, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
At Rennes Gate, discover our new complex, ideally located in the centre of Torinje-Fouillard…
$262,243
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chartres de Bretagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chartres de Bretagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
We offer new apartments from 2 to 3 rooms designed for the elderly. This is a city located o…
$223,087
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Rennes enjoys a thriving economic dynamism. Selected the 3rd best student city in France in …
$358,159
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2 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$315,924
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2 bedroom apartment in Rennes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$291,524
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$400,859
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$375,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bourgbarre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bourgbarre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
At the gate of Rennes, in the heart of the city of Saint-Herblon (35), new apartments are of…
$317,202
Leave a request

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