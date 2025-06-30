Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in La Riche, France

apartments
314
314 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$92,939
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$273,169
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$293,382
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$352,290
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$97,094
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$300,312
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$381,166
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$386,941
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$255,266
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$91,720
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$427,368
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$92,393
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$274,584
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$242,560
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$175,198
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$352,290
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
| Apartments
$614,485
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$310,708
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$258,674
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$243,715
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The living area is designed to offer a unique setting, it includes wide walking paths and co…
$270,281
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$226,759
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
In Tours, apartments are sold in the area of St. Radegond, very popular among families. Qual…
$286,452
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
The living area is designed to offer a unique setting, it includes wide walking paths and co…
$226,389
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
The living area is designed to offer a unique setting, it includes wide walking paths and co…
$175,567
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
In Tours, apartments are sold in the area of St. Radegond, very popular among families. Qual…
$284,142
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$401,957
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
The living area is designed to offer a unique setting, it includes wide walking paths and co…
$263,351
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$333,809
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$282,987
