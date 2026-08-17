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Residential properties for sale in Centre-Val de Loire, France

;
Tours
326
La Riche
314
Chartres
25
354 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$463,022
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Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The castle of the XIX century in excellent condition 15 km from Tours, Loire Valley.The cast…
$1,62M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Castle 9 bedrooms in Chemin de Crux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Chemin de Crux, France
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Exceptional Historic Castle - Central France (Berry)The unique historic castle, once owned b…
$4,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$253,297
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 21 m²
| Apartments
$187,393
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$227,735
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3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$342,764
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4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$362,516
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$235,868
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Castle 9 bedrooms in Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Castle of the XIX century in the heart of the Loire Valley, 15 km to Blois.The castle with a…
$1,82M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$312,554
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Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
$1,24M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$94,640
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$312,554
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$404,345
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$348,573
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3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$312,554
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Tours has apartments for sale in the Sainte-Radegonde area, very popular among families. Qua…
$346,250
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$209,562
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$323,011
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$95,802
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$168,431
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$360,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$342,764
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Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
South Turen CastleCastle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m2Located on the banks of the river Croes…
$1,80M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$386,916
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
| Apartments
$180,143
Leave a request

Property types in Centre-Val de Loire

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Properties features in Centre-Val de Loire, France

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