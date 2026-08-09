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Residential properties for sale in Troyes, France

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apartments
125
125 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$390,054
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4 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$684,017
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$379,829
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$503,921
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$399,233
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3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
| Apartments
$651,251
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3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$577,818
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$363,911
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$380,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$270,725
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$448,033
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$389,821
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$508,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$351,827
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3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$620,925
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$541,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$386,916
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$357,636
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$271,771
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$469,761
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$267,472
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4 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$556,904
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$237,495
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
| Apartments
$344,390
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3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$479,405
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1 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$287,224
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5 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$647,068
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$464,532
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$387,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$549,352
Leave a request

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