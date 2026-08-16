Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Le Mans
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Le Mans, France

;
apartments
278
279 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$120,839
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$184,628
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$112,473
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$143,147
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$187,881
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$141,986
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$142,450
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$118,980
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$143,147
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$135,827
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$151,165
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$239,238
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Discover a new living space in Le Mans. Which presents its new living space in the Beaulieu …
$230,058
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$143,612
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$179,031
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$138,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$150,816
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$141,056
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$124,324
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Le Mans. Which presents its new living space in the Beaulieu …
$298,611
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$180,212
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$116,540
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$235,519
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 4
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$289,664
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$144,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$234,590
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$127,694
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$209,028
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$132,806
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Mans, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Mans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3
Our new student dormitory, ideally located near the university center and a 15-minute walk f…
$144,193
Leave a request

Properties features in Le Mans, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go