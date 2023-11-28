Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Normandy, France

Coutances
5
Le Havre
4
90 properties total found
9 room house in Metropolitan France, France
9 room house
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Normandy... A castle of the XIX century, as if released from the tales of Pierro. Interesti…
€5,60M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€200,000
3 room apartment in Caen, France
3 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€253,000
2 room apartment in Le Havre, France
2 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€241,000
3 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located along a pleasant park and in the heart of…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Le Havre, France
3 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€334,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€165,000
5 room apartment in Le Havre, France
5 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 5
Area 115 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€648,000
2 room apartment in Le Havre, France
2 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€214,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€171,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Delivery date for the installation: first quarter of 2023  3D MODEL OPEN HERE This address i…
€149,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€157,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Delivery date for the installation: first quarter of 2023  3D MODEL OPEN HERE This address i…
€155,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€161,000
3 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€206,000
1 room apartment in Roubaix, France
1 room apartment
Roubaix, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€153,000
4 room apartment with yard, with security in Tourcoing, France
4 room apartment with yard, with security
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€228,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022 Located in a new residential area, Le RUBIX combin…
€245,000
4 room apartment with yard, with security in Tourcoing, France
4 room apartment with yard, with security
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€230,000
3 room apartment in Roubaix, France
3 room apartment
Roubaix, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€258,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€281,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€286,000
Property types in Normandy

apartments
houses

Properties features in Normandy, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
