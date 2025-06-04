Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Tourcoing
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tourcoing, France

apartments
120
houses
14
134 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$235,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$236,670
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$203,186
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$224,243
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$233,350
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$346,040
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$191,233
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$233,824
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$293,111
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$193,509
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$276,605
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$189,527
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$227,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$217,414
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$150,254
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$163,914
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$190,664
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$280,020
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$195,218
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$161,637
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$168,373
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$152,531
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$198,063
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$166,190
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$167,329
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$257,254
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$203,754
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$246,440
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$184,972
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$264,084
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go