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Residential properties for sale in Tours, France

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La Riche
314
326 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
$252,135
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
$189,392
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$310,230
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in La Riche, ideally located in the heart of the city, opposite …
$312,554
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$447,336
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$98,736
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$91,827
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6
$255,620
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Tours has apartments for sale in the Sainte-Radegonde area, very popular among families. Qua…
$231,220
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$316,040
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$359,031
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$350,897
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4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$269,563
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$87,669
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$91,430
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$245,163
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$176,611
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$389,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
$389,240
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$94,640
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$356,707
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$217,649
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,495
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$360,192
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$248,649
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$88,302
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$312,554
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$275,769
Leave a request

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