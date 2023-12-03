Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Brignoles, France

2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Le Cannet-des-Maures, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Le Cannet-des-Maures, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Winery of 60,140 m² located in agricultural and natural area with views to the old village o…
€3,67M
per month
Leave a request
House with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Meounes-les-Montrieux, France
House with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Meounes-les-Montrieux, France
Area 4 m²
Beautiful house located in San Agnes, Azur Coast, close to Monaco The house is completely r…
€890,000
per month
Leave a request

