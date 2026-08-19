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Residential properties for sale in Thonon les Bains, France

;
apartments
168
houses
5
173 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,605
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1 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$276,535
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$268,353
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Castle 6 bedrooms in Rue des Bolliets, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Rue des Bolliets, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 900 m²
Exceptional castle of the XIII century in Savoy - near the border of SwitzerlandThis Savoy c…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 4
At the gates of the Consis district in Tonon-les-Bains, discover our new living space close …
$508,685
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,708
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$379,945
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$259,509
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2 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$303,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$291,445
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$243,778
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$268,412
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3 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$400,859
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4 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
| Apartments
$447,336
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1 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$227,426
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1 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$228,895
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$251,345
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$242,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,566
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$272,774
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3 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| Apartments
$415,964
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1 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$311,392
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$242,505
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$306,865
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$277,697
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1 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$229,597
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$245,004
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Thonon les Bains, France
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
At the gates of the Consis district in Tonon-les-Bains, discover our new living space close …
$783,941
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$254,368
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$353,715
Leave a request

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