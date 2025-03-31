Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Clermont-Ferrand, France

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an outstanding building with an area of ​​280 s…
$4,77M
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sauna, with Bathhouse in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sauna, with Bathhouse
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
A beautiful recent villa with a living area of 450 sq.m., located in a closed residence in G…
$4,47M
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Sale of a new apartment in the elite area of Nice - Musiciens, a 10-minute walk to the Engli…
$1,74M
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with porter in Cannes, France
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with porter
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Sale of an old manor in the medieval village of Oribo - sur - Xi'an, 10 km from Cannes - 15 …
$7,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
A four-room apartment in a new building, located in a quiet residential area on the heights …
$776,125
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The 18th century elegant castle is in good residential condition, 27 km from Poitiers (Airpo…
$2,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$4,88M
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Maritime Alps, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
$25,44M
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
$109,854
3 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Beaulieu sur mer, in one of the most beautiful luxury residences with swimming pool, duplex …
$2,16M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
Wonderful Castle of the "Sleeping Beauty" in the Loire Valley, 35 km from Tours. The castl…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The villa in a modern style is located in the green area of Muzhen, in a closed guarded vill…
$5,82M
Properties features in Clermont-Ferrand, France

