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Residential properties for sale in Montpellier, France

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Mauguio
85
Sete
7
466 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$243,056
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3 bedroom apartment in Castries, France
3 bedroom apartment
Castries, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Discover our living space of new apartments located in Castries. 15 km east of Montpellier, …
$314,878
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$337,326
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$170,685
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$270,144
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$278,859
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$274,908
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1 bedroom apartment in Sete, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sete, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$242,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
| Apartments
$278,859
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$241,097
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4 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
4 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$563,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$338,929
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$342,764
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$209,919
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2 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$250,811
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$242,026
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$184,860
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4 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
4 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Apartments
$1,13M
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Surrounded by natural parks and located near the sea, Montpellier is now considered the 7th …
$468,099
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
In the center of the most desirable area of Montpellier, it is the best place to live. As pa…
$393,841
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$171,730
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1 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
1 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$226,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$306,745
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Montpellier, an attractive and dynamic city, is valued by students and researchers for its u…
$257,944
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$214,567
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3 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
| Apartments
$296,099
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$221,731
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$290,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$182,536
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$309,068
Leave a request

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