Lakefront Houses for sale in Finland

8 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Hämeenlinna sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/2
$794,932
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
$225,912
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,449
2 bedroom house in Torpparinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Torpparinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$113,724
3 bedroom house in Saaskjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Saaskjarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/1
$204,021
4 bedroom house in Sorronniemi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sorronniemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
$623,208
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
$322,976
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$260,428
