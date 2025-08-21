Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ilomantsi, Finland

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ilomantsi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Ilomantsi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to Ilomants - the tranquility of nature and your own beach. This well-maintained, sp…
$279,150
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ilomantsi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ilomantsi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Holiday apartment for year-round use on the shores of Lake Nuorajärvi! Built in 2008, the P…
$197,290
