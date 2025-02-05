Apartment in a new building EG-128 Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s

About the Project:
Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Located in the prestigious Bay Central neighborhood, signed by the internationally renowned SAOTA architects, Nautilus villas are surrounded by lush landscapes, turquoise waters, and the elegance of Somabay’s top-tier amenities. Whether you're looking for a holiday home, investment property, or primary residence, Nautilus is the most exclusive address on the Red Sea.
Key Points:
Available Unit Types:
Each luxury villa is crafted to offer privacy, cross-ventilation, and unobstructed sea or garden views Perfect for investors and end-users looking for luxury villas for sale in Somabay:
Location Highlights:
Strategically located within the 10 million m² gated community of Somabay, Nautilus offers the best of both worlds—seclusion and accessibility.
Facilities :
Payment Plan:
Own a luxury Nautilus villa in Somabay with just a 10% down payment. The remaining 90% is payable in equal quarterly installments over 7 years, interest-free—ideal for real estate investors or international homebuyers looking for flexible financing in Egypt’s Red Sea region.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.