Apartment in a new building EG-128 Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s

About the Project:

Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Located in the prestigious Bay Central neighborhood, signed by the internationally renowned SAOTA architects, Nautilus villas are surrounded by lush landscapes, turquoise waters, and the elegance of Somabay’s top-tier amenities. Whether you're looking for a holiday home, investment property, or primary residence, Nautilus is the most exclusive address on the Red Sea.

Key Points:

Beachfront villas in Bay Central, the most luxurious area in Somabay Real Estate

Iconic architectural design by globally acclaimed SAOTA

Panoramic, west-facing views of the Red Sea, the bay, and natural surroundings

Direct access to Nautilus Private Beach with sun decks and BBQ areas

Walking distance to Somabay Marina, the Promenade, and The Cascades Golf Course

Ideal for high-end buyers seeking second homes, holiday homes, or rental properties



Available Unit Types:

Each luxury villa is crafted to offer privacy, cross-ventilation, and unobstructed sea or garden views Perfect for investors and end-users looking for luxury villas for sale in Somabay:

Nautilus Prime BayVilla

Nautilus Privé Villa



Location Highlights:

Strategically located within the 10 million m² gated community of Somabay, Nautilus offers the best of both worlds—seclusion and accessibility.

Situated in Bay Central, the heart of Somabay

A few steps from Somabay Marina, Promenade, and the Golf Clubhouse

Only 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

Direct access to beach, sea activities, and nature trails

Facilities :

Residents enjoy full access to Somabay’s 5-star lifestyle and resort-style facilities, including:

The Cascades Golf Course – designed by Gary Player

The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

Somabay Marina with waterfront dining, shopping, and boat excursions

7Bft Kite House – top global kitesurfing destination

ORCA Dive Center – Red Sea’s most vibrant house reef diving spot

Somabay Sports Arena, cycling lanes, and pedestrian-friendly promenade

Payment Plan:

Own a luxury Nautilus villa in Somabay with just a 10% down payment. The remaining 90% is payable in equal quarterly installments over 7 years, interest-free—ideal for real estate investors or international homebuyers looking for flexible financing in Egypt’s Red Sea region.

About Us:

