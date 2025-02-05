  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Sharm El Sheikh
  Apartment in a new building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay's

Apartment in a new building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
$502,324
ID: 27124
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    South Sinai
  • Region
    Ras Umm Sid
  • City
    Sharm El Sheikh

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s vibrant marina, seamlessly blending panoramic lagoon views, outdoor leisure, and direct access to the destination’s world-class golf course. 

Key Points:

  • Prime location near the Somabay Marina and commercial zone

  • Views of Somabay’s largest natural lagoon and tropical island

  • Close proximity to The Cascades Championship Golf Course

  • Self-contained residential community with clubhouse and sports arena
     

Available Units:
Golftown Marina Edition offers a variety of low-rise chalets in multiple configurations and layouts, designed to optimize space, natural light, and surrounding views.

  • Standalone Chalets

  • Twin Chalets

  • Chalets with Penthouse
     

Location Highlights:
Golftown is part of the 10-million m² Somabay peninsula on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. It is strategically positioned for access to both nature and amenities.

  • Walking distance to the Marina and Lagoon

  • Near The Cascades Golf and Sports Center

  • 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

 

Facilities:
Residents of Golftown Marina Edition benefit from access to all of Somabay’s iconic amenities and curated lifestyle services.

  • Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

  • The Cascades Spa & Thalasso Center

  • Somabay Marina with restaurants, shops, and cafés

  • ORCA Dive Center and extensive House Reef

  • Sports arena, cycling trails, and coastal promenades
     

Payment Plan:
Buyers can reserve their unit with a 15% down payment, followed by interest-free installments over 7 years—offering a flexible and accessible path to owning a home at Golftown.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Chalet
Area, m² 137.0
Price per m², USD 3,667
Apartment price, USD 502,324

Location on the map

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Similar complexes
Apartment building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$96,636
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
Apartment building EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada
Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$97,166
Residential complex IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$170,131
Apartment in a new building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$502,324
Other complexes
Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT SAHL HASHEESH
Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT SAHL HASHEESH
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$129,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Area 123–1 379 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Sahl Hasheesh—just 5 minutes from its vibrant downtown, 15 minutes from Senzo Mall, 25 minutes to Hurghada Downtown, and 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport—Soulferyo is a coastal development that redefines resort living. Elevated 34 meters abo…
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Safaga, Egypt
from
$374,788
The year of construction 2028
Area 119–138 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blen…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay
Apartment building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$277,247
The year of construction 2028
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property 1
About the Project: Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty. K…
Agency
DevoDirect
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications