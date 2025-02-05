Apartment in a new building EG-121 Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s

About the Project:

Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Somabay’s vibrant marina, seamlessly blending panoramic lagoon views, outdoor leisure, and direct access to the destination’s world-class golf course.

Key Points:

Prime location near the Somabay Marina and commercial zone

Views of Somabay’s largest natural lagoon and tropical island

Close proximity to The Cascades Championship Golf Course

Self-contained residential community with clubhouse and sports arena



Available Units:

Golftown Marina Edition offers a variety of low-rise chalets in multiple configurations and layouts, designed to optimize space, natural light, and surrounding views.

Standalone Chalets

Twin Chalets

Chalets with Penthouse



Location Highlights:

Golftown is part of the 10-million m² Somabay peninsula on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. It is strategically positioned for access to both nature and amenities.

Walking distance to the Marina and Lagoon

Near The Cascades Golf and Sports Center

45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

Facilities:

Residents of Golftown Marina Edition benefit from access to all of Somabay’s iconic amenities and curated lifestyle services.

Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

The Cascades Spa & Thalasso Center

Somabay Marina with restaurants, shops, and cafés

ORCA Dive Center and extensive House Reef

Sports arena, cycling trails, and coastal promenades



Payment Plan:

Buyers can reserve their unit with a 15% down payment, followed by interest-free installments over 7 years—offering a flexible and accessible path to owning a home at Golftown.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.