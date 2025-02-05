Apartment in a new building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s

  1. Realting.com
Safaga, Egypt
$260,788
4
ID: 27078
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

 About the Project:

Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the project offers breathtaking lagoon and sea views, direct jetty access, and premium lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy modern architecture, privacy, and access to Somabay’s award-winning spa, golf course, marina, and water sports facilities.

Key Points:

  • Direct access to the second-largest jetty in Somabay (285m)

  • Exclusive location at the tip of Somabay’s peninsula

  • Modular contemporary architecture with sea and lagoon views

  • Panoramic living with private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows

  • Access to Somabay’s 5-star facilities, including Cascades Spa, golf, and marina
     

Available Unit Types:

All residences are designed to maximize views and natural light, with luxurious finishes, modern layouts, and seamless connection to the surrounding landscape.

  • 1-Bedroom Golf Suite

  • 2 Bedroom Golf Duplex

  • 3 Bedroom Grand Suite 

  • 2 Bedroom Lagoon Duplex

  • 3 Bedroom Lagoon Grand Cabana 

 

Location Highlights:

Arc of Soma Lagoon Edition is ideally located in Somabay, one of Egypt’s most exclusive Red Sea destinations. Known for its white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and luxury lifestyle, Somabay is a destination for relaxation, sports, and elite living.

  • Unmatched coastal views of the Red Sea and lagoons

  • Walking distance to golf, marina, and wellness centers

  • Year-round kite surfing, diving, and snorkeling spots

  • 10 minutes to Soma Sports Arena, 7Bft Kitehouse, and ORCA Dive Center

  • Access to Somabay’s 5 luxury hotels and 420m jetty
     

Facilities:

Arc of Soma Lagoon Edition offers residents a resort-lifestyle supported by Somabay’s premium infrastructure and facilities.

  • Jetty and marina access (285m into the sea)

  • Lagoon-front living with wide glass facades

  • Outdoor pools, spa, and wellness services

  • Fitness center and yoga spaces

  • Restaurants, cafés, and open-air lounges

  • Golf, thalasso spa, and private beach access
     

Payment Options:

Arc of Soma offers both cash and installment options. The installment plan includes a 10% down payment with the remaining balance over 7 years. Delivery is scheduled for 2026.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², USD 3,572
Apartment price, USD 260,788
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 139.0
Price per m², USD 3,077 – 3,150
Apartment price, USD 427,701 – 437,790
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 151.0
Price per m², USD 2,745 – 2,891
Apartment price, USD 414,539 – 436,474

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

