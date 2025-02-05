Apartment in a new building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s

About the Project:

Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the project offers breathtaking lagoon and sea views, direct jetty access, and premium lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy modern architecture, privacy, and access to Somabay’s award-winning spa, golf course, marina, and water sports facilities.

Key Points:

Direct access to the second-largest jetty in Somabay (285m)

Exclusive location at the tip of Somabay’s peninsula

Modular contemporary architecture with sea and lagoon views

Panoramic living with private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows

Access to Somabay’s 5-star facilities, including Cascades Spa, golf, and marina



Available Unit Types:

All residences are designed to maximize views and natural light, with luxurious finishes, modern layouts, and seamless connection to the surrounding landscape.

1-Bedroom Golf Suite

2 Bedroom Golf Duplex

3 Bedroom Grand Suite

2 Bedroom Lagoon Duplex

3 Bedroom Lagoon Grand Cabana

Location Highlights:

Arc of Soma Lagoon Edition is ideally located in Somabay, one of Egypt’s most exclusive Red Sea destinations. Known for its white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and luxury lifestyle, Somabay is a destination for relaxation, sports, and elite living.

Unmatched coastal views of the Red Sea and lagoons

Walking distance to golf, marina, and wellness centers

Year-round kite surfing, diving, and snorkeling spots

10 minutes to Soma Sports Arena, 7Bft Kitehouse, and ORCA Dive Center

Access to Somabay’s 5 luxury hotels and 420m jetty



Facilities:

Arc of Soma Lagoon Edition offers residents a resort-lifestyle supported by Somabay’s premium infrastructure and facilities.

Jetty and marina access (285m into the sea)

Lagoon-front living with wide glass facades

Outdoor pools, spa, and wellness services

Fitness center and yoga spaces

Restaurants, cafés, and open-air lounges

Golf, thalasso spa, and private beach access



Payment Options:

Arc of Soma offers both cash and installment options. The installment plan includes a 10% down payment with the remaining balance over 7 years. Delivery is scheduled for 2026.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.