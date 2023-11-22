The Egyptian real estate market is developing and growing — the number of transactions with the participation of foreign capital is growing, new properties are appearing, the level and quality of construction have also increased. While housing prices in Egypt have not yet increased as significantly as in other countries, we suggest looking at our selection of interesting apartments in Egypt at a price of €55,000.

About the situation in the Egyptian real estate market. Briefly

More recently, we wrote about the investment attractiveness of Egypt. After the authorities of this country allowed foreigners to own an unlimited number of real estate properties, the volume of investment in the Egyptian real estate market began to grow. Realtors and market experts predict the same explosive growth in demand that we have seen over these two years in Turkey.

The effect of the government's innovations (the possibility of obtaining a residence permit) was not long in coming - at the moment, 94% of wealthy investors from the GCC with assets of more than 1 million US dollars want to buy real estate in Egypt. And what is especially interesting is that 56% of them intend to implement these plans in the future.

Apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000

Apartment Hurghada, Egypt €55,000 76 m²

In Hurghada, popular with tourists, apartments with a total area of 76 sq.m. are for sale. The apartment is located in the Makadi Heights residential complex, a green low-rise complex with its own infrastructure. On the territory of the complex there is a Club House with a restaurant, library, recreation area, swimming pool, and gym. There is also a supermarket, pharmacy, pizzeria, etc. in the complex. There is a transfer to the beach and to the Senzo Mall shopping center.

The apartment is located on the first floor of the house. The layout includes a kitchen-living room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace. Next to the house there is a garden with a total area of 60 sq.m.

The apartment is fully furnished. Ready to move in or rent out.

The distance to the beach is 1.5 km, to the Senzo shopping center 12 km, to the airport 25 km. Currently, construction is underway on the second phase of the complex with villas and duplexes.

Apartment price €55,000

Apartment Hurghada, Egypt €55,287 51 m²

Another apartment is for sale in Hurghada. The Scandic Resort residential complex is located on the Red Sea shore on the first coastline. According to the seller, the complex is located in the Arabia area, a 10-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport. The main street of Hurghada Sheraton is also nearby — about 5 minutes by car.

Studio apartment with a total area of 51 sq.m. located on the 6th floor overlooking the street. The apartment is rented fully furnished, without furniture and household appliances.

An interesting feature of this proposal is that part of the complex will be occupied by a hotel and residents will have access to the entire infrastructure, which is: a sandy beach, a natural lagoon, three heated swimming pools, a Marina, a diving center, restaurants and bars on the beach and near the pools, a gym, spa and shops.

If the buyer is ready to pay the entire amount at once, then the cost of the apartment is €55,287. If you buy an apartment in installments with a down payment of 30%, the price of the apartment will increase.

In Hurghada, in the Selena Bay residential complex, a furnished apartment with a total area of 64 sq.m. is for sale. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor overlooking the sea.

The advertisement states that the Selena Bay residential complex is located a 5-minute drive from El Gouna and a 20-minute drive from the center of Hurghada and the international airport. At the same time, the residential complex has its own beach, beach club, 5 swimming pools, restaurants and a pool bar, mini-market, 24-hour security, cleaning and repair services.

The apartment has all the necessary household appliances and furniture. If desired, you can order property management and rental services.