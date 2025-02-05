Apartment in a new building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach

About the Project:

Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach, Platinum Resort offers luxury coastal living with a blend of comfort, convenience, and smart investment value. This upscale residential and commercial complex is crafted for year-round use and features modern architecture, premium materials, and top-tier services.

Key Points:

Sea view apartments just minutes from the Red Sea

Located on Village Road in central New Hurghada

Developed by Orbit Developments

Premium facilities and flexible floor plan options

Available Apartment Types:

Platinum Resort features a versatile selection of units tailored for various lifestyles and budgets, all built with elegant finishes and functional layouts.

Studios

1-Bedroom Unit

2-Bedroom Unit

All units offer flexible size and view options, combining space efficiency with premium comfort.

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned for both city life and beachside relaxation, Platinum Resort offers unparalleled access to everything Hurghada has to offer.

400 meters from the beach

Located on Village Road, New Hurghada’s main artery

15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

Walking distance to Hurghada Grand Aquarium

Facilities:

Residents enjoy a complete set of luxury amenities that support both daily living and relaxation in a secure, well-maintained environment.

Private beach access

Multiple swimming pools

Fitness center and wellness club

24/7 security and concierge service

Onsite garage and parking

Modern landscaping and commercial spaces

Payment Options:

Platinum Resort offers flexible payment plans with a 30% down payment and installments over up to 5 years. Orbit Developments provides interest-free options, extended installment periods, and plans tailored to both short- and long-term investment strategies, making ownership highly accessible.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.