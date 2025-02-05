  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building EG-103 Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$96,636
12
ID: 27076
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Located in the heart of New Hurghada just minutes from the beach, Platinum Resort offers luxury coastal living with a blend of comfort, convenience, and smart investment value. This upscale residential and commercial complex is crafted for year-round use and features modern architecture, premium materials, and top-tier services. 

Key Points:

  • Sea view apartments just minutes from the Red Sea

  • Located on Village Road in central New Hurghada

  • Developed by Orbit Developments

  • Premium facilities and flexible floor plan options

 

Available Apartment Types:
Platinum Resort features a versatile selection of units tailored for various lifestyles and budgets, all built with elegant finishes and functional layouts.

  • Studios 

  • 1-Bedroom Unit

  • 2-Bedroom Unit

All units offer flexible size and view options, combining space efficiency with premium comfort.

Location Highlights:
Perfectly positioned for both city life and beachside relaxation, Platinum Resort offers unparalleled access to everything Hurghada has to offer.

  • 400 meters from the beach

  • Located on Village Road, New Hurghada’s main artery

  • 15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

  • Walking distance to Hurghada Grand Aquarium

 

Facilities:
Residents enjoy a complete set of luxury amenities that support both daily living and relaxation in a secure, well-maintained environment.

  • Private beach access

  • Multiple swimming pools

  • Fitness center and wellness club

  • 24/7 security and concierge service

  • Onsite garage and parking

  • Modern landscaping and commercial spaces

 

Payment Options:
Platinum Resort offers flexible payment plans with a 30% down payment and installments over up to 5 years. Orbit Developments provides interest-free options, extended installment periods, and plans tailored to both short- and long-term investment strategies, making ownership highly accessible.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0 – 71.0
Price per m², USD 1,294 – 1,666
Apartment price, USD 91,893 – 96,636
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², USD 1,284
Apartment price, USD 142,484

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt

