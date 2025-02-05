Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH

CALA SAHL HASHEESH is an elite residential complex located on the stunning Red Sea coast in Egypt.

Designed for those seeking luxury living combined with natural beauty, the Cala complex offers pristine beaches, crystal clear water and lush scenery. Located just a 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport, it is an ideal destination for both holidaymakers and investors. The resort boasts modern living spaces with panoramic views, a growing community that combines privacy and connectivity, and flexible payment plans that make real estate investments more affordable.

Residents enjoy world-class facilities including room cleaning, round-the-clock security, Wi-Fi, free parking, golf carts, gym and spa, restaurants and cafes, sports facilities, club, serviced apartment, six swimming pools, hotel area, beach access, sand lagoon, gated community, transportation services, airport meeting, property management, children's area, conditions favorable for the elderly and pedestrians, clinic and pharmacy, hall and lounge area, as well as management company services.

With its prime location and wide range of amenities, Cala Sahl Hasheesh offers everything you need for a luxurious lifestyle.