  2. Egypt
  Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH

Residential complex CALA SAHL HASHEESH

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$95,357
;
12
ID: 26595
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/07/2025

Location

    Egypt
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Comfort class
    2027
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym

Additionally

  Management company
  Granting a residence permit
  Granting of citizenship

About the complex

CALA SAHL HASHEESH is an elite residential complex located on the stunning Red Sea coast in Egypt.

Designed for those seeking luxury living combined with natural beauty, the Cala complex offers pristine beaches, crystal clear water and lush scenery. Located just a 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport, it is an ideal destination for both holidaymakers and investors. The resort boasts modern living spaces with panoramic views, a growing community that combines privacy and connectivity, and flexible payment plans that make real estate investments more affordable.

Residents enjoy world-class facilities including room cleaning, round-the-clock security, Wi-Fi, free parking, golf carts, gym and spa, restaurants and cafes, sports facilities, club, serviced apartment, six swimming pools, hotel area, beach access, sand lagoon, gated community, transportation services, airport meeting, property management, children's area, conditions favorable for the elderly and pedestrians, clinic and pharmacy, hall and lounge area, as well as management company services.

With its prime location and wide range of amenities, Cala Sahl Hasheesh offers everything you need for a luxurious lifestyle.

Apartments
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 82.0
Price per m², USD 1,418
Apartment price, USD 115,901
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 203.7
Price per m², USD 923
Apartment price, USD 187,261

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt

Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications