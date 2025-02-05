  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-129 Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam

Apartment in a new building EG-129 Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam

Marsa Alam City, Egypt
from
$68,268
;
7
ID: 27136
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Marsa Alam City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Oriental Coast with direct access to the Red Sea. Built on tiered levels for panoramic sea views, it offers lush landscapes, on-site beach access, and world-class amenities—delivering a serene, upscale coastal lifestyle inspired by nature and tranquility.

  • Beachfront location with uninterrupted sea views

  • Tiered design for optimal visibility

  • Gated access and lush green surroundings

  • Direct access to the beach and resort facilities

  • Premium amenities in a peaceful setting

 

Available Unit Types:
Matangi offers a variety of units designed for comfort, investment, or vacation use, all fully finished with modern interiors.

  • Studios

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments

  • 3-Bedroom Duplexes
     

Location Highlights:
Perfectly situated on Egypt’s Red Sea Riviera, Matangi offers both convenience and seclusion, making it ideal for vacationers, retirees, and property investors.

  • Directly fronting the Red Sea beach

  • 35 min from Marsa Alam International Airport

  • 180 km from Hurghada

  • 200 km from Luxor

  • 35 km from Al Quseir

  • 700 km from Cairo
     

Facilities:
Matangi delivers a full-service beach resort experience with everything residents need for relaxation, wellness, and entertainment—all steps from the sea.

  • Infinity pool and outdoor cinema

  • Yachting Club and beach club

  • Horse stable and golf course

  • Spa, gym, and beauty center

  • Community clubhouse and restaurant

  • Retail zone and sports facilities

  • Outdoor gym, walking trails, and landscaped gardens

  • 24/7 security, services, and animation team

  • “Bus Stop” nightlife café, lounge, and discotheque
     

Payment Options

Matangi offers fully finished beachfront residences with delivery in just 1 year. The payment plan includes a 20% down payment, followed by 10% after 1 year, and the remaining balance over 6 years. A 10% maintenance fee is required.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 56.0 – 76.0
Price per m², USD 1,075 – 1,219
Apartment price, USD 68,268 – 81,678
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 134.0
Price per m², USD 1,219
Apartment price, USD 163,358
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 134.0
Price per m², USD 1,480
Apartment price, USD 198,368

Location on the map

Marsa Alam City, Egypt

