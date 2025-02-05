Apartment in a new building EG-129 Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam

About the Project:

Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Oriental Coast with direct access to the Red Sea. Built on tiered levels for panoramic sea views, it offers lush landscapes, on-site beach access, and world-class amenities—delivering a serene, upscale coastal lifestyle inspired by nature and tranquility.

Beachfront location with uninterrupted sea views

Tiered design for optimal visibility

Gated access and lush green surroundings

Direct access to the beach and resort facilities

Premium amenities in a peaceful setting

Available Unit Types:

Matangi offers a variety of units designed for comfort, investment, or vacation use, all fully finished with modern interiors.

Studios

1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

3-Bedroom Duplexes



Location Highlights:

Perfectly situated on Egypt’s Red Sea Riviera, Matangi offers both convenience and seclusion, making it ideal for vacationers, retirees, and property investors.

Directly fronting the Red Sea beach

35 min from Marsa Alam International Airport

180 km from Hurghada

200 km from Luxor

35 km from Al Quseir

700 km from Cairo



Facilities:

Matangi delivers a full-service beach resort experience with everything residents need for relaxation, wellness, and entertainment—all steps from the sea.

Infinity pool and outdoor cinema

Yachting Club and beach club

Horse stable and golf course

Spa, gym, and beauty center

Community clubhouse and restaurant

Retail zone and sports facilities

Outdoor gym, walking trails, and landscaped gardens

24/7 security, services, and animation team

“Bus Stop” nightlife café, lounge, and discotheque



Payment Options

Matangi offers fully finished beachfront residences with delivery in just 1 year. The payment plan includes a 20% down payment, followed by 10% after 1 year, and the remaining balance over 6 years. A 10% maintenance fee is required.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.