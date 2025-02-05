Apartment in a new building EG-129 Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam

About the Project:
Matangi is a beachfront residential resort in Marsa Alam, set on the Oriental Coast with direct access to the Red Sea. Built on tiered levels for panoramic sea views, it offers lush landscapes, on-site beach access, and world-class amenities—delivering a serene, upscale coastal lifestyle inspired by nature and tranquility.
Beachfront location with uninterrupted sea views
Tiered design for optimal visibility
Gated access and lush green surroundings
Direct access to the beach and resort facilities
Premium amenities in a peaceful setting
Available Unit Types:
Matangi offers a variety of units designed for comfort, investment, or vacation use, all fully finished with modern interiors.
Studios
1-Bedroom Apartments
2-Bedroom Apartments
3-Bedroom Duplexes
Location Highlights:
Perfectly situated on Egypt’s Red Sea Riviera, Matangi offers both convenience and seclusion, making it ideal for vacationers, retirees, and property investors.
Directly fronting the Red Sea beach
35 min from Marsa Alam International Airport
180 km from Hurghada
200 km from Luxor
35 km from Al Quseir
700 km from Cairo
Facilities:
Matangi delivers a full-service beach resort experience with everything residents need for relaxation, wellness, and entertainment—all steps from the sea.
Infinity pool and outdoor cinema
Yachting Club and beach club
Horse stable and golf course
Spa, gym, and beauty center
Community clubhouse and restaurant
Retail zone and sports facilities
Outdoor gym, walking trails, and landscaped gardens
24/7 security, services, and animation team
“Bus Stop” nightlife café, lounge, and discotheque
Payment Options
Matangi offers fully finished beachfront residences with delivery in just 1 year. The payment plan includes a 20% down payment, followed by 10% after 1 year, and the remaining balance over 6 years. A 10% maintenance fee is required.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.