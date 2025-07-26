  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Safaga

New buildings for sale in Safaga

apartments
9
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building EG-128 Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s
Apartment building EG-128 Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s
Safaga, Egypt
from
$2,39M
The year of construction 2025
Area 271–310 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Located in the prestigious Bay Central neighborhood, signed by the internationally renowned SAOTA architects, Nautilus villas are surrounded by lush landscapes, turquoise…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay
Apartment building EG-114 Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$1,38M
The year of construction 2026
Area 220 m²
1 real estate property 1
About the Project: Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering panoramic Red Sea views and a low-density layout. Featuring villas, lodges, and apartments, it blends modern design with nature for a private and elegant coastal lifestyle. Key Points: Cliffsi…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca
Apartment building EG-110 Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca
Safaga, Egypt
from
$577,921
The year of construction 2025
Area 69–146 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly onto the tranquil Red Sea, where turquoise waters meet white sands and mountain silhouettes.. Designed across natural elevations for unobstructed views, Mesca Residences and Mesca Edition offer contempo…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay
Apartment building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$420,023
The year of construction 2028
Area 103–105 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About the Project: Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending minimalist design with natural surroundings and panoramic Red Sea views. Ideally located between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze, it offers intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets just steps from Soma Bay’s premier…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma
Apartment building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma
Safaga, Egypt
from
$408,371
The year of construction 2026
Area 88–185 m²
5 real estate properties 5
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma Touristic Development. Spanning 130 feddans with only 15% built-up, it offers uninterrupted sea and reef views in a serene, nature-inspired setting. Key Points: Prime loca…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay
Apartment building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$277,247
The year of construction 2028
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property 1
About the Project: Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty. K…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s
Apartment building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s
Safaga, Egypt
from
$260,788
The year of construction 2026
Area 73–151 m²
5 real estate properties 5
About the Project: Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the project offers breathtaking lagoon and sea views, direct jetty access, and premium lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy mo…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked
Apartment building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked
Safaga, Egypt
from
$167,133
The year of construction 2026
Area 69–171 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the Project: Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, …
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Apartment building EG-107 Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences
Safaga, Egypt
from
$374,788
The year of construction 2028
Area 119–138 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blen…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go