About the Project:
Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury living on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Located in the prestigious Bay Central neighborhood, signed by the internationally renowned SAOTA architects, Nautilus villas are surrounded by lush landscapes, turquoise…
About the Project:
Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering panoramic Red Sea views and a low-density layout. Featuring villas, lodges, and apartments, it blends modern design with nature for a private and elegant coastal lifestyle.
Key Points:
Cliffsi…
About the Project:
Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly onto the tranquil Red Sea, where turquoise waters meet white sands and mountain silhouettes.. Designed across natural elevations for unobstructed views, Mesca Residences and Mesca Edition offer contempo…
About the Project:
Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending minimalist design with natural surroundings and panoramic Red Sea views. Ideally located between Wadi Jebal and Somabreeze, it offers intimate 2- and 3-bedroom chalets just steps from Soma Bay’s premier…
About the Project:
Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma Touristic Development. Spanning 130 feddans with only 15% built-up, it offers uninterrupted sea and reef views in a serene, nature-inspired setting.
Key Points:
Prime loca…
About the Project:
Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.
K…
About the Project:
Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, the project offers breathtaking lagoon and sea views, direct jetty access, and premium lifestyle amenities. Residents enjoy mo…
About the Project:
Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, …
About the Project:
Set beside the lively White Beach and immersed in panoramic bay views Blanca Residences at Soma Bay offers a secluded yet vibrant living experience at the heart of a sun-kissed peninsula., Blanca invites nature into every corner of your home. this community perfectly blen…