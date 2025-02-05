Apartment in a new building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma

  1. Realting.com
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27113
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma Touristic Development. Spanning 130 feddans with only 15% built-up, it offers uninterrupted sea and reef views in a serene, nature-inspired setting.

Key Points:

  • Prime location on Soma Bay’s elevated cliffs

  • Total area: 130 feddans

  • Panoramic sea, reef, and sunset views

  • Low-density design: only 15% built-up

  • Delivery target: End of 2026 to 2027

  • Developed by Abu Soma Touristic Development Company
     

Available Units:
Soma Coves offers a refined mix of coastal homes, each harmonized with the surrounding landscape:

  • 1-Bedrooms Apartments

  • 2-Bedrooms Apartments

  • 3-Bedrooms Apartments

  • 3-Bedrooms Chalets

  • 3-Bedrooms Villas
     

Location Highlights:
Located just 45 km south of Hurghada International Airport, Soma Coves offers peaceful seclusion with easy access.

  • Eastern cliffs of the Soma Bay peninsula

  • Approx. 200–400 meters walking distance to the beach with direct access

  • Part of Somabay’s 10 million m² resort community

  • Close to marina, golf course, spa, and diving centers

Facilities:
Soma Coves is crafted for luxury resort-style living with natural and recreational appeal:

  • Private beach access

  • Reef, diving & kitesurf centers (Orca & Kite House)

  • Golf course designed by Gary Player

  • Clubhouse, spa, yoga zones & health club

  • Restaurants, cafés, indoor/outdoor pools

  • Landscaped gardens & walking/cycling trails

  • Underground parking, smart security & solar energy systems

  • Fire safety & medical clinic on site
     

Payment Options:
Sales offers a 10% down payment with 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years under the Cash Price plan, with special discounts available for full cash payments.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 88.0
Price per m², USD 4,641
Apartment price, USD 408,371
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 108.0
Price per m², USD 4,645
Apartment price, USD 501,633
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 161.0
Price per m², USD 4,214
Apartment price, USD 678,396
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 185.0
Price per m², USD 4,687
Apartment price, USD 867,007
Apartments Chalet
Area, m² 124.0
Price per m², USD 4,611
Apartment price, USD 571,768

Location on the map

