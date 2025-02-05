Apartment in a new building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma

About the Project:

Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma Touristic Development. Spanning 130 feddans with only 15% built-up, it offers uninterrupted sea and reef views in a serene, nature-inspired setting.



Key Points:

Prime location on Soma Bay’s elevated cliffs

Total area: 130 feddans

Panoramic sea, reef, and sunset views

Low-density design: only 15% built-up

Delivery target: End of 2026 to 2027

Developed by Abu Soma Touristic Development Company



Available Units:

Soma Coves offers a refined mix of coastal homes, each harmonized with the surrounding landscape:

1-Bedrooms Apartments

2-Bedrooms Apartments

3-Bedrooms Apartments

3-Bedrooms Chalets

3-Bedrooms Villas



Location Highlights:

Located just 45 km south of Hurghada International Airport, Soma Coves offers peaceful seclusion with easy access.

Eastern cliffs of the Soma Bay peninsula

Approx. 200–400 meters walking distance to the beach with direct access

Part of Somabay’s 10 million m² resort community

Close to marina, golf course, spa, and diving centers

Facilities:

Soma Coves is crafted for luxury resort-style living with natural and recreational appeal:

Private beach access

Reef, diving & kitesurf centers (Orca & Kite House)

Golf course designed by Gary Player

Clubhouse, spa, yoga zones & health club

Restaurants, cafés, indoor/outdoor pools

Landscaped gardens & walking/cycling trails

Underground parking, smart security & solar energy systems

Fire safety & medical clinic on site



Payment Options:

Sales offers a 10% down payment with 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years under the Cash Price plan, with special discounts available for full cash payments.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.