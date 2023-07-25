Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?

A residence permit in Egypt can now be obtained for investments in the local economy, including real estate. The minimum investment is $50,000.

So, according to new legislative amendments, a residence permit in Egypt for 5 years can be obtained by investing in real estate from $200,000; for 3 years—from $100,000; and for 1 year—investing from $50,000.

It is also possible to obtain a residence permit on condition of taking a bank deposit: from $100,000 is required for a three-year residence permit, and from $50,000 is required for a one-year residence permit.

However, only properties registered in the country's real estate registry will qualify. Deposits must be made with one of Egypt's state-owned banks.

Due to the fact that only about 8% of Egyptian houses and apartments are listed in the cadastre, developers insist on including unregistered properties in this program.

Important. There are no requirements for the physical presence of investors in the country under this program. Also, this type of residence permit does not lead to permanent residence or citizenship.

Note that in addition to residence permits for investment, Egypt has a program called “Citizenship through Investment,”, whose conditions have also recently softened. In particular, now the investor has enough to invest in real estate from $300,000 (previously it was $500,000), and the deal can now be paid in installments for a year.

