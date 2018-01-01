  1. Realting.com
Properties and partners North Cyprus

Turkey, Oba Mah. Alanya/ Antalya
Write to us
Real estate agency
2018
English, Deutsch, Svenska
properties-partner.com
Let us advise you

Khodr Fattah Ahmad and Husham Aziz Hassan We are ready to offer you the best service! Influenced by the European education system, business administration and management studies in Germany and Sweden, we are committed to high standards, quality, honesty and customer satisfaction.

Services

Take advantage of our experience

Benefit from our many years of experience in the real estate sector, especially when it comes to bringing your investment to the highest level of profitability. We will be happy to put our entire team at your disposal. Your team at Properties and Partners.

New buildings
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from € 186,761
77–210 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-719   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 77 m2 - 91 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024   FACILITIES: Car Park   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from € 268,000
121–273 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 109 - 111m2 2+1 – 139 - 143m2 3+1 – 157 - 162m2 4+1 – 403 - 501m2 5+1 – 496 m2 2+1 Duplex – 266m2 4+1 Duplex – 327m2 5+1 Duplex – 363-457m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: A Block (Hotel ) - May 2025 B Block - August 2025 C Block - August 2026 D Block - August 2026   FACILITIES: Wide open and Closed paid car park services (512 car capacity) Walking, Jogging and bicycle paths Disabled Car Park Ensuring fire safety in design Controlled site entrance with 24-hour security and barrier system Central Generator 2 swimming pools one for adults and 1 for children. Aquapark, lifeguard service. Basketball Court , Tennis Court, Mini Golf Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam, Indoor swimming pool, Gym, Yoga – Pilates 24 Hours security and security camera system Activity and Entertainment areas (Game machines / Karaoke / Playstation room) Housekeeping (waste collection service) Rentable Office service/ working areas (computer, fax, internet and paper copy service) İnfirmary Health Club Bicycle rent area Secure, wide Children play areas Dry Cleaning, Laundry and Ironing service Hairdresser and Beauty Center / Barber Nursery and Kids Club (Baby sitting) Supermarket Poolside Snack Bar Multi purpose saloon for fun, celebration and conferences “Day Time” Restaurant and Breakfast Hall Panoramic Pool Bar “Steak House” Restaurant Cigar Bar Italian Restaurant “Chinese and Sushi” Restaurant Lobby Bar Hookah/Shisha Bar Reception and Greeting Area Door access system with card. Fiber optic internet and TV infrastructure Central Channel heating and air conditioning systems Central water-heating system Electric towel rack underfloor heating in warm spaces Private use terrace pools moisture meter, silent bathroom fan Amphi Theatre Bicycle Road Walking Path Currency Exchange Office   About: Cyp- Long Beach Iskele Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment Cyprus/ Lapta
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from € 286,265
81–170 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-703   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 2+1 Penthouse -  121 m2   AVAILABLE VILLATYPES: 2+1 - 170 m2  3+1 - 205 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pools restaurant, cafe & bar sauna water sport activities wellness center resteraunts bars mini golf playground Play area gym  sports facilities   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  Kyrenia, one of the unique cities on the island of Cyprus, is a developed city. Girne is home to many 5-star hotels and international universities. The Lapta region of Girne, famous for its beaches and hotels, has many sandy beaches and well-developed amenities. Lapta is a short drive from Girne City Center and also there are minibusses from Lapta to KyreniaCity Center. In the region, there are generally two or three-story buildings. Lapta is one of the regions where foreign investors live intensively.  
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from € 140,728
80 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-669 PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia - Distance to the sea -850M - Distance to Lefkos - 25 km - Ercan Airport - 55 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 TIME: Construction completion date: Willingness to live FACULTIES: minibar and jacuzzi underground parking Parking Terms of payment: Acquire your dream real estate in a convenient and simple installment for up to 42 months and enter it 1 year after repayment of the installment plan   We regularly organize sightseeing trips, during which we offer you two-day accommodation, meals, transfer from the airport and visit with you all the real estate objects that interested you. ( Of course, without obligation and for free ) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus / Kyrenia Commercial real estate is located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia is one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus, both in terms of tourism and in terms of business activity. The city has all kinds of amenities. In addition, there are five universities and about a hundred hotels in the city.
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from € 216,000
125 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-656   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Mağusa – Distance to the sea -2500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 30 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 105 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: open garage Terrace in bedrooms Mountain and sea View Large garden area Common green garden and pool Terrace BBQ and outside kitchen Wood-like metal grating installation chimneys Semi-open pergola terrace on the ground Travertine stairs and terrace borders Air conditioning infrastructure Design stone veneer walls Panel interior doors Massive entrance doors Fireplace Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms Double glazed aluminum windows and balcony doors Central underground water tank Wrought iron stairs and roof terrace railings Electric water heater Secure site login 24/7 security camera throughout the site   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
