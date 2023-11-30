Hurghada, Egypt

from €30,500

46–128 m² 10

Completion date: 2022

La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With everything on your doorstep what more could you ask for, this project is a 5-minute drive to hurghada airport, 10 minutes to the city Centre where you will find costa coffee, MacDonald’s and an array of shops, bars and restaurants at your disposal. Hurghada marine is also only a 15-minute drive where you can sit gazing at a collection of beautiful yachts floating on the clear blue waters of the Red Sea whilst tasting the Egyptian delights in one of the many bars. Little Buddha is only a few minutes’ walk down the promenade and is the city’s premier restaurant, sushi bar, lounge and club. If you are feeling a little more energetic you can take a long walk down to Al Dau promenade where you can see the spectacular sculptures and enjoy the street festivals that take place, then move onto elements club to finish your night off in style. La Bella Resort will offer underground parking, 24/7 Security, Central satellite, Gym, Pharmacy, Shops, Supermarket, swimming pool and much more. La Bella Resort really does have it all and is situated in one of the best locations in hurgarda. Don’t delay in reserving one of these units they really won’t stay around for long. Payment Plans Just a 10% deposit will secure your unit,10% on signing of contract and 80% payment plan available for up to 4 years. There’s a 10% maintenance fee from the purchase price which is for lifetime, so no need to be paying on a yearly basis.