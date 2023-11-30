  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt

New buildings for sale in Egypt

Red Sea Governorate
2
Hurghada
2
Damietta Governorate
1
Markaz Shirbin
1
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
€30,500
Area 46–128 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2022
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With everything on your doorstep what more could you ask for, this project is a 5-minute drive to hurghada airport, 10 minutes to the city Centre where you will find costa coffee, MacDonald’s and an array of shops, bars and restaurants at your disposal. Hurghada marine is also only a 15-minute drive where you can sit gazing at a collection of beautiful yachts floating on the clear blue waters of the Red Sea whilst tasting the Egyptian delights in one of the many bars. Little Buddha is only a few minutes’ walk down the promenade and is the city’s premier restaurant, sushi bar, lounge and club. If you are feeling a little more energetic you can take a long walk down to Al Dau promenade where you can see the spectacular sculptures and enjoy the street festivals that take place, then move onto elements club to finish your night off in style.   La Bella Resort will offer underground parking,  24/7 Security, Central satellite, Gym, Pharmacy, Shops, Supermarket, swimming pool and much more. La Bella Resort really does have it all and is situated in one of the best locations in hurgarda. Don’t delay in reserving one of these units they really won’t stay around for long. Payment Plans Just a 10% deposit will secure your unit,10% on signing of contract and 80% payment plan available for up to 4 years. There’s a 10% maintenance fee from the purchase price which is for lifetime, so no need to be paying on a yearly basis.
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
€30,500
Area 40–57 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architects and interior designers to reflect the highest level of quality and elegance. the resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafes, and restaurants & office spaces.   Modern luxury resort located at the main street village Road of new Hurghada, near Rixos Magawish Hotel and close to one of the most popular hotels, Albatross Resort. The project is located just 15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a 5-minutes drive from our beachfront development Gravity Hotel Hurghada. at a distance of a couple of minutes walk, you will reach the popular local attraction Hurghada Grand Aquarium and a few minutes drive, the famous international hotel chains, and the major shopping and entertainment center Senzo mall. The Resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafés, and restaurants & office spaces. The resort is perfectly designed for luxury lifestyle clients featuring swimming pools, gardens, bars, restaurants, laundry, fitness club, supermarket, and hotel reception with concierge service, satellite TV, and internet connection. Combined with the convenient location of the complex, which consists of studios, and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, the residents will benefit from the cozy layout apartments of Platinum Resort which is being built to a luxury specification, using the highest-grade materials, ceramics, and glass. Platinum Resort has the following facilities: Beach Access, security service, swimming pools, sports & fitness club, room service, and the project’s own infrastructure facilities, to meet the requirements of the residents at any time.   The payment Plan   Down payment: 10% Installments: 90% equal 5 years maintenance fee: 8% Delivery date: 2025
Villa Rock Ville "The Asian Charm"
Villa Rock Ville “The Asian Charm”
Al-Obour, Egypt
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2021
“The Asian Charm” Over 12 acres of land, Rock Ville is luxurious; offering 101 villas ranging between Stand Alone Villas, Town & Twin Houses yet, it demonstrates simple architectural designs with pretty brick-like rooftops in the middle of intertwined areas of landscape & greenery. Areas of villas range between 228m2 to 533m2 delivering a fully functional space matching varying needs & preferences. At Rock Ville, we promise our residents comfort & convenience through a full range of amenities including a food court, kids’ area and a security system. Furthermore, you will enjoy a complete Asian experience at the Chakra meditation room, the Diwali Spa or Origami crafting area. As charismatic and graceful as Asian tales, Rock Ville is a true Asian charm. Land Area: 3,814m2 Built-up area: 6,000 m2 Frontage: 105m Available Areas: 50 – 250m2 Facilities - Luxury Entrance - Elevators - Facility Management - Storage areas - Archive rooms BASEMENT Floor Gross Area: 1,636 m2 GROUND Floor Gross Area: 1,430 m2 SECOND Floor Gross Area: 1,430 m2 ROOF Floor Gross Area: 75 m2
