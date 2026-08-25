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New buildings for sale in Egypt

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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50 417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
1 real estate property 1
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Developer
Castello
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Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Show all Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Residential complex Veranda Sahl Hasheesh
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$114 460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Veranda Sahl Hasheesh is a residential resort development located in Sahl Hasheesh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, offering a selection of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses and villas The current release includes different residential zones and unit configurations, inc…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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English
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Show all Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Residential complex Lavanda Beach Resort
Gamsha, Egypt
from
$63 414
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Lavanda Beach Resort is a coastal residential development located in Al Ahyaa, one of Hurghada’s rapidly growing residential and tourism areas on the Red Sea. The resort enjoys a strategic location approximately 15 km north of Hurghada city centre and around 20 km from Hurghada Internatio…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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English
IresIres
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Show all Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Residential complex Marvento Beach Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$57 041
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Marvento Beach Resort is a contemporary beachfront development by Emperor Developments, strategically located in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, just minutes from El Gouna. Spanning approximately 30,000 m², the resort has been carefully designed with only 20% dedicated to buildings and around 80% all…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Show all Residential complex Mark Resort
Residential complex Mark Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$38 946
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Mark Resort is a contemporary residential resort located in the heart of Al Kawther, Hurghada, directly on Airport Road, offering a combination of modern design, resort-style facilities and a prime central location. Spread across approximately 7,500 m², the development offers a diverse co…
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Forsa Real Estate
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Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Show all Apartment building Cala
Apartment building Cala
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$136 045
Finishing options Finished
Area 103–150 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of Cala, Sahl Hasheesh. Perfectly blending modern elegance with seaside charm, this property offers an exclusive retreat just steps away from Egypt’s most pristine beaches. ✨ Property Highlights: …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
103.0
166 070
Apartment 2 rooms
112.0 – 121.7
164 421 – 201 255
Apartment 3 rooms
150.0
236 158
Developer
Capital Link Developments
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Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Residential complex Athena Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$62 533
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 6
Area 34–56 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Athena Resort is a premium residential and holiday development in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada, inspired by timeless Greek architecture and designed for modern Red Sea living. Developed by Al Arabia Development, the project spans approximately 15,000 sqm, with only 20% dedicated to buildings and 80…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 56.0
91 251 – 117 623
Studio apartment
34.0 – 49.0
67 213 – 102 920
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
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Forsa Real Estate
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Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Show all Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$33 165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 40–62 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0 – 62.0
25 415 – 27 072
Apartment 2 rooms
55.0
51 344
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Show all Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32 022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37 376 – 71 497
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
77 629 – 86 350
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
120 891 – 121 066
Agency
Hurghadians Property
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Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Dreams can become a reality with Castello.Our Storia Del Mare project is located on the first coastline with a private beach, security of the facility 24 hours.Video surveillance, spa salons, gym, restaurants, parking and more.We have a compilation of 95% of apartments with sea views.5% only…
Developer
Castello
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On the map

Egypt is an interesting country with a rich thousand-year history. The problem of overpopulation of the capital of Egypt - Cairo - prompted local authorities to start large-scale projects to build not only new housing in Egypt, but even entire new cities. They have become a mecca for foreign real estate investors.

Features of new housing in Egypt

Real estate in Egypt from the developer is distinguished by its good adaptability to the local climate. Most often, climate control systems or central air conditioning systems are found in the properties, but not only. They are also characterized by:

  • Affordable cost. Prices for new buildings in Egypt are lower than in other popular tourist countries such as the UAE.
  • Tourist attractiveness. Properties are often located either on the Mediterranean or on the Red Sea coast. Such housing is in demand among tourists, which means it will allow you to earn money on rent.
  • Flexible purchase terms. Egyptian developers provide properties at a discount or under a preferential lending system at the early stages of construction.

Cost of new housing in Egypt

Prices for new buildings in Egypt depends on the specific location of construction. Real estate in the resort cities of Hurghada or Sharm el-Sheikh is more expensive due to increased demand. In developing areas, prices are not much lower, but you can also find budget options.

Average cost of new housing in Egypt:

City

Average price per sq.m (USD)
Cairo 1200–1500
New Cairo 1000–2000
Sheikh Zayed 1500–2500
Alexandria 1000–2200

Nuances of investing in real estate from a developer in Egypt

Buying properties in a residential complex in Egypt is fairly standard, but not without nuances. For example, foreigners who want to buy housing on the Sinai Peninsula can only issue a 99-year lease. This is not much different from full ownership, but requires the approval of any actions concerning the property with the landlord. In the African part of the country, foreigners are allowed to buy no more than two properties up to 4,000 sq.m each.

For foreigners, buying a property in Egypt also opens up the possibility of obtaining a resident visa for up to 5 years, and with investments of $300,000 or more – even citizenship.

Popular cities for purchasing residential complex in Egypt from developer

Egypt offers many attractive places to buy real estate. But Cairo is not among them, since the local real estate market is heavily overloaded. The authorities decided not to pay much attention to the capital, but built New Cairo, which slightly eased the situation in the capital. According to the same logic, the New Administrative Capital (temporary name) has been built since 2015. It is designed for 5 million residents, but due to high prices, it has not gained much popularity among the middle class.

  • Hurghada. This resort on the Red Sea is the leader in the number of offers from developers. Here you can find affordable apartments and villas with sea views. The city attracts with its mild climate and developed infrastructure.
  • Sharm el-Sheikh. Situated on the Sinai Peninsula, this city is popular among beach lovers. Residential complexes in Egypt here often include premium amenities such as private beaches.
  • El Gouna. A small, upscale resort known for its canals and cozy atmosphere. Suitable for those looking for exclusive accommodation.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Egypt

Personal Experience of Living in Egypt: Pros and Cons, Prices and Slowness of Locals
Personal Experience of Living in Egypt: Pros and Cons, Prices and Slowness of Locals

FAQ on new buildings in Egypt

What is the list of documents needed for foreigners to buy new housing in Egypt?

It is necessary for foreign persons to have a passport and a valid visa confirming their lawful stay in the country. No other documents required.

Is it necessary to pay taxes and commissions when buying real estate from a developer in Egypt?

The buyer pays a tax fee ranging from 1,000 Egyptian pounds (about $32) to £2,000 (about $64), depending on the total area of the property purchased. When buying an apartment in a new residential complex in Egypt you also need to pay the commission of the realtor (1.5-5% of the cadastral price of the property).

Is a residence permit issued for the purchase of new housing in Egypt?

For the purchase of property from $ 100,000 foreign investors receive a one-year residence permit, from 200,000 - three years, from 400,000 - five-year. If the apartment or house is less than 100,000 dollars, the residence permit is issued for six months.

In which Egyptian cities people buy new properties most often?

Increased demand for residential complexes in Egypt can be viewed in the popular resorts - Hurghada and Dahab. Apartments in new buildings in Cairo and Alexandria are also being actively purchased.
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