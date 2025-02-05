  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$704,852
;
5
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27130
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    South Sinai
  • Region
    Ras Umm Sid
  • City
    Sharm El Sheikh

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury coastal development spanning 100,000 m². It offers standalone villas with direct sea views, upscale amenities, and a premium resort lifestyle near top attractions.

Key Points:

  • 4.9 km seafront development

  • Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh

  • Luxury design with flexible unit types

Available Units:
The project features exclusive villas with customizable interiors and garden or terrace options.

  • Standalone Villas 

Location Highlights:
Royal Sunny Beach is ideally positioned near essential attractions and services in South Sinai’s top coastal zone.

  • 5 minutes to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport

  • Close to Soho Square, Sharks Bay, and Naby Bay

  • Direct access to Sunny Beach Private Beach

  • Near Al Sheikh Zayed Street and Montazah Gate 2
     

Facilities:
The project is designed to provide luxury living with comprehensive wellness and recreational amenities.

  • 24/7 Security & Surveillance System

  • Children’s play area

  • Landscape gardens

  • Swimming pool

  • Fitness center

  • Fire Fighting system

  • Commercial mall with cafés, restaurants, pharmacy, gym, beauty center, and more
     

Payment Plan:
Sunny Beach offers a simple plan: 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% paid over 12 months in equal, interest-free installments.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 300.0
Price per m², USD 2,350
Apartment price, USD 704,852

Location on the map

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

You are viewing
Apartment in a new building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
from
$704,852
Leave a request
Agency
Agency
