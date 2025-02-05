Apartment in a new building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh

Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury coastal development spanning 100,000 m². It offers standalone villas with direct sea views, upscale amenities, and a premium resort lifestyle near top attractions.

Key Points:

4.9 km seafront development

Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh

Luxury design with flexible unit types

Available Units:

The project features exclusive villas with customizable interiors and garden or terrace options.

Standalone Villas

Location Highlights:

Royal Sunny Beach is ideally positioned near essential attractions and services in South Sinai’s top coastal zone.

5 minutes to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport

Close to Soho Square, Sharks Bay, and Naby Bay

Direct access to Sunny Beach Private Beach

Near Al Sheikh Zayed Street and Montazah Gate 2



Facilities:

The project is designed to provide luxury living with comprehensive wellness and recreational amenities.

24/7 Security & Surveillance System

Children’s play area

Landscape gardens

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Fire Fighting system

Commercial mall with cafés, restaurants, pharmacy, gym, beauty center, and more



Payment Plan:

Sunny Beach offers a simple plan: 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% paid over 12 months in equal, interest-free installments.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.