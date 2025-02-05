Apartment in a new building EG-122 Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh

Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury coastal development spanning 100,000 m². It offers standalone villas with direct sea views, upscale amenities, and a premium resort lifestyle near top attractions.
Key Points:
4.9 km seafront development
Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh
Luxury design with flexible unit types
Available Units:
The project features exclusive villas with customizable interiors and garden or terrace options.
Standalone Villas
Location Highlights:
Royal Sunny Beach is ideally positioned near essential attractions and services in South Sinai’s top coastal zone.
5 minutes to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport
Close to Soho Square, Sharks Bay, and Naby Bay
Direct access to Sunny Beach Private Beach
Near Al Sheikh Zayed Street and Montazah Gate 2
Facilities:
The project is designed to provide luxury living with comprehensive wellness and recreational amenities.
24/7 Security & Surveillance System
Children’s play area
Landscape gardens
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Fire Fighting system
Commercial mall with cafés, restaurants, pharmacy, gym, beauty center, and more
Payment Plan:
Sunny Beach offers a simple plan: 50% down payment, with the remaining 50% paid over 12 months in equal, interest-free installments.
