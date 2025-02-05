Apartment in a new building EG-102 Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada

About the Project:
Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada, blending resort-style living with architectural elegance inspired by the mythical city of Atlantis. Covering 41,500 m², the project dedicates over 60% of its space to landscaped green areas, offering a tranquil yet luxurious lifestyle just minutes from the beach and city center.
Key Points:
Available Apartment Types:
Discover a premium selection of apartments tailored for coastal living and investment value.
Location Highlights:
Atlantis Resort offers unbeatable proximity to Hurghada’s key attractions and services.
Facilities:
A full suite of resort-style facilities supports year-round comfort and entertainment.
Payment Options:
Atlantis offers a flexible, interest-free plan with a 35% down payment and installments over up to 60 months. Delivery is scheduled for 2026, and payment terms may vary slightly depending on unit type.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.