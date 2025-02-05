Apartment in a new building EG-102 Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada

  1. Realting.com
Hurghada, Egypt
$49,381
ID: 27110
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada, blending resort-style living with architectural elegance inspired by the mythical city of Atlantis. Covering 41,500 m², the project dedicates over 60% of its space to landscaped green areas, offering a tranquil yet luxurious lifestyle just minutes from the beach and city center.

Key Points:

  • Resort-style concept with landscaped green areas covering 60% of the land
  • Total area: 41,500 m² with modern, castle-inspired design
  • Located in central Hurghada, just 400 meters from the beach
  • Ideal for both lifestyle buyers and investors
  • Inspired by the legend of Atlantis, combining luxury with functionality
  • Premium construction standards with flexible handover options

Available Apartment Types:
Discover a premium selection of apartments tailored for coastal living and investment value.

  • Studios 
  • 1-Bedroom Apartments 
  • 2-Bedroom Apartments 
  • 3-Bedroom Apartments 

 

Location Highlights:
Atlantis Resort offers unbeatable proximity to Hurghada’s key attractions and services.

  • 400 meters from the Red Sea beach
  • 5 minutes to Hurghada International Airport
  • 3 minutes to Mamsha Promenade
  • 3 minutes to Sheraton Street
     

Facilities:
A full suite of resort-style facilities supports year-round comfort and entertainment.

  • Indoor & outdoor swimming pools
  • Onsite waterpark and wellness spa
  • Fitness center and gym
  • Restaurants and cafés within the complex
  • 24/7 security, concierge service, and property management
  • Landscaped lounging areas and green zones
     

Payment Options:

Atlantis offers a flexible, interest-free plan with a 35% down payment and installments over up to 60 months. Delivery is scheduled for 2026, and payment terms may vary slightly depending on unit type.
 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0 – 82.0
Price per m², USD 1 – 1,097
Apartment price, USD 96 – 49,381
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD Price on request
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 156.0
Price per m², USD 1,029
Apartment price, USD 160,529
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 213.0
Price per m², USD 985
Apartment price, USD 209,698

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt

Similar complexes
Apartment building EG-112 Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay
Safaga, Egypt
from
$420,023
Apartment building EG-111 Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal retreat by Abu Soma
Safaga, Egypt
from
$408,371
Apartment building EG-105 Arc of Soma is a luxury resort residence located at the tip of Somabay’s on Egypt’s
Safaga, Egypt
from
$260,788
Apartment building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked
Safaga, Egypt
from
$167,133
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
