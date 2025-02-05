Apartment in a new building EG-102 Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada

About the Project:

Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hurghada, blending resort-style living with architectural elegance inspired by the mythical city of Atlantis. Covering 41,500 m², the project dedicates over 60% of its space to landscaped green areas, offering a tranquil yet luxurious lifestyle just minutes from the beach and city center.



Key Points:

Resort-style concept with landscaped green areas covering 60% of the land

Total area: 41,500 m² with modern, castle-inspired design

Located in central Hurghada, just 400 meters from the beach

Ideal for both lifestyle buyers and investors

Inspired by the legend of Atlantis, combining luxury with functionality

Premium construction standards with flexible handover options

Available Apartment Types:

Discover a premium selection of apartments tailored for coastal living and investment value.

Studios

1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

3-Bedroom Apartments

Location Highlights:

Atlantis Resort offers unbeatable proximity to Hurghada’s key attractions and services.

400 meters from the Red Sea beach

5 minutes to Hurghada International Airport

3 minutes to Mamsha Promenade

3 minutes to Sheraton Street



Facilities:

A full suite of resort-style facilities supports year-round comfort and entertainment.

Indoor & outdoor swimming pools

Onsite waterpark and wellness spa

Fitness center and gym

Restaurants and cafés within the complex

24/7 security, concierge service, and property management

Landscaped lounging areas and green zones



Payment Options:

Atlantis offers a flexible, interest-free plan with a 35% down payment and installments over up to 60 months. Delivery is scheduled for 2026, and payment terms may vary slightly depending on unit type.



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.