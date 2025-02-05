Apartment in a new building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked

About the Project:

Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, residents enjoy refined living within a peaceful valley, Baywest Valley delivers elegance, tranquility, and natural beauty in perfect harmony.

Key Points:

Prime location between Soma’s West Coast and the Red Sea mountains

Signature Baywest architecture designed for serenity and comfort

Walking distance to the tranquil beaches of Somabay

Ideal for living or investment with high rental and lifestyle appeal

Panoramic views of golf greens, sea, and desert landscape



Available Unit Types:

Baywest Valley features a diverse mix of premium homes tailored to a variety of lifestyle needs. All residences blend elegance with natural surroundings, offering space, light, and comfort.

1 -bedroom Apartment

2-bedroom Apartment

3 -bedroom Penthouse Apartment

Villa

Location Highlights:

The project is perfectly positioned within the prestigious Somabay destination, offering proximity to leisure, nature, and key facilities.

Adjacent to Somabay's beaches and marina

Close to world-class diving, kite surfing & golf courses

5 minutes to The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

Access to Somabay’s sports arena, dining, and marina

Facilities:

Baywest Valley residents enjoy full access to an extensive selection of Somabay’s resort-style services and wellness amenities.

Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

State-of-the-art Sports Arena

ORCA Dive Center & 7Bft Kite House

Luxury spas, beach clubs, and signature restaurants

Somabay Marina with full yachting services

Payment Options:

Bay West Valley offers fully finished apartments with both cash and installment options. The installment plan features a 10% down payment and up to 7 years of payment. Delivery is expected in 2026. ( with big Cash Payment Discounts )

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.