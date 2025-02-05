  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked

Apartment in a new building EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked

Safaga, Egypt
from
$167,133
;
10
ID: 27079
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, residents enjoy refined living within a peaceful valley, Baywest Valley delivers elegance, tranquility, and natural beauty in perfect harmony.

Key Points:

  • Prime location between Soma’s West Coast and the Red Sea mountains

  • Signature Baywest architecture designed for serenity and comfort

  • Walking distance to the tranquil beaches of Somabay

  • Ideal for living or investment with high rental and lifestyle appeal

  • Panoramic views of golf greens, sea, and desert landscape
     

Available Unit Types:
Baywest Valley features a diverse mix of premium homes tailored to a variety of lifestyle needs. All residences blend elegance with natural surroundings, offering space, light, and comfort.

  • 1 -bedroom Apartment

  • 2-bedroom Apartment

  • 3 -bedroom Penthouse Apartment

  • Villa 

 

Location Highlights:
The project is perfectly positioned within the prestigious Somabay destination, offering proximity to leisure, nature, and key facilities.

  • Adjacent to Somabay's beaches and marina

  • Close to world-class diving, kite surfing & golf courses

  • 5 minutes to The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

  • Access to Somabay’s sports arena, dining, and marina

 

Facilities:
Baywest Valley residents enjoy full access to an extensive selection of Somabay’s resort-style services and wellness amenities.

  • Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

  • State-of-the-art Sports Arena

  • ORCA Dive Center & 7Bft Kite House

  • Luxury spas, beach clubs, and signature restaurants

  • Somabay Marina with full yachting services

 

Payment Options:
Bay West Valley offers fully finished apartments with both cash and installment options. The installment plan features a 10% down payment and up to 7 years of payment. Delivery is expected in 2026. ( with big Cash Payment Discounts ) 

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 69.0
Price per m², USD 2,422
Apartment price, USD 167,133
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², USD 2,379
Apartment price, USD 249,821
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 171.0
Price per m², USD 2,535
Apartment price, USD 433,403
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 122.0
Price per m², USD 3,464
Apartment price, USD 422,656

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
