  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT

Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$130,951
from
$81,403/m²
;
22 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26581
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

SOULFERYO RESORT SAHL HASHEESH

Location of the complex: Located in the heart of the Sahl Hashish district - just 5 minutes from the bustling city center, 15 minutes from the Senzo shopping center, 25 minutes from the center of Hurghada and 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport.

SOULFERYO RESORT is an elite complex that defines life in the resort in a new way. This enclave is located at an altitude of 34 meters above sea level with an area of 53,000 m2. The Soulferyo complex is only 20% built up, and the remaining 80% is occupied by water bodies and lush green landscapes, which overlook the Red Sea, golf courses and distant mountains.

The project was developed by one of the leading real estate companies Roma Group, founded in 1980 and has more than 700,000 m2 of completed projects. The resort is designed for a comfortable life with 6 swimming pools, 3 club houses, a gym and yoga areas, barbecue areas, children's areas and a shopping mall. Residents have full access to the 12-kilometer beach of Sahl Hashish, as well as treadmills, golf carts and bike rental points. All houses are rented out with a clean finish.

Available on request:

360-VR overview of the interior and exterior

Catalogues by unit type

Presentation of the project

Terms of payment

Online meeting.

Soulferyo is more than just a complex, it is a thoughtful lifestyle based on beauty and luxury.

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt

Video Review of residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Luxury 3-Room Apartment with breathtaking sea view/ Hurghada city
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Price on request
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Apartment building Luxury Beach Apartment with Pool View – Soma Bay, Hurghada
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments in high end Project in Hurghada with sea view
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Price on request
Apartment building Amazing Apartments with sea view, In Hurghada
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$130,951
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Luxury Apartments in high end Project in Hurghada with sea view
Apartment building Luxury Apartments in high end Project in Hurghada with sea view
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Price on request
Number of floors 7
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." ( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA ) PROJ…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 room
Apartment building 2 room
Suez, Egypt
from
$64,984
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications