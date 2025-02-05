Residential complex SOULFERYO RESORT

SOULFERYO RESORT SAHL HASHEESH

Location of the complex: Located in the heart of the Sahl Hashish district - just 5 minutes from the bustling city center, 15 minutes from the Senzo shopping center, 25 minutes from the center of Hurghada and 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport.

SOULFERYO RESORT is an elite complex that defines life in the resort in a new way. This enclave is located at an altitude of 34 meters above sea level with an area of 53,000 m2. The Soulferyo complex is only 20% built up, and the remaining 80% is occupied by water bodies and lush green landscapes, which overlook the Red Sea, golf courses and distant mountains.

The project was developed by one of the leading real estate companies Roma Group, founded in 1980 and has more than 700,000 m2 of completed projects. The resort is designed for a comfortable life with 6 swimming pools, 3 club houses, a gym and yoga areas, barbecue areas, children's areas and a shopping mall. Residents have full access to the 12-kilometer beach of Sahl Hashish, as well as treadmills, golf carts and bike rental points. All houses are rented out with a clean finish.

Available on request:

360-VR overview of the interior and exterior

Catalogues by unit type

Presentation of the project

Terms of payment

Online meeting.

Soulferyo is more than just a complex, it is a thoughtful lifestyle based on beauty and luxury.