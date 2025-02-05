Apartment in a new building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay

About the Project:
Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.
Key Points:
Prime location at the tip of Soma Bay’s peninsula
Panoramic views of the reef and bay
Low-rise modern architecture in a natural setting
Direct beach access and proximity to golf, spa, and clubhouse
Self-contained community with privacy, luxury, and convenience
Available Units:
Soma Breeze offers eight distinct unit layouts, all designed to maximize space, privacy, and views of the surrounding landscape and award-winning golf course.
1-Bedroom Apartments
Location Highlights:
Soma Breeze is part of the larger 10-million m² Soma Bay resort community on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.
3 minutes walking from the beach
Direct beach access
45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport
5 hours by car from Cairo
4 hours by plane from Central Europe
2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley
Facilities:
Residents of Soma Breeze enjoy access to world-class amenities and vibrant resort life at Soma Bay.
Private beach and swimming pools
Clubhouse with restaurants and daily essentials
The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)
The Cascades Spa & Thalasso
ORCA Dive Center and House Reef
Soma Bay Marina and Dine-Around options
Payment Plan:
Sales offers a 15% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.