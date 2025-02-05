Apartment in a new building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay

  1. Realting.com
Safaga, Egypt
from
$277,247
19
ID: 27118
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Safaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.

Key Points:

  • Prime location at the tip of Soma Bay’s peninsula

  • Panoramic views of the reef and bay

  • Low-rise modern architecture in a natural setting

  • Direct beach access and proximity to golf, spa, and clubhouse

  • Self-contained community with privacy, luxury, and convenience

 

Available Units:
Soma Breeze offers eight distinct unit layouts, all designed to maximize space, privacy, and views of the surrounding landscape and award-winning golf course.

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

 

Location Highlights:
Soma Breeze is part of the larger 10-million m² Soma Bay resort community on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

  • 3 minutes walking from the beach

  • Direct beach access

  • 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

  • 5 hours by car from Cairo

  • 4 hours by plane from Central Europe

  • 2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley

Facilities:
Residents of Soma Breeze enjoy access to world-class amenities and vibrant resort life at Soma Bay.

  • Private beach and swimming pools

  • Clubhouse with restaurants and daily essentials

  • The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)

  • The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

  • ORCA Dive Center and House Reef

  • Soma Bay Marina and Dine-Around options
     

Payment Plan:
Sales offers a 15% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home


About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 83.0
Price per m², USD 3,340
Apartment price, USD 277,247

Location on the map

Safaga, Egypt

