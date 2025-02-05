Apartment in a new building EG-113 Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay

About the Project:

Soma Breeze is a tranquil beachfront community at the tip of Soma Bay, featuring low-rise modern apartments with panoramic views of the reef and bay. It offers direct access to the beach, golf course, spa, and clubhouse, combining luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.

Key Points:

Prime location at the tip of Soma Bay’s peninsula

Panoramic views of the reef and bay

Low-rise modern architecture in a natural setting

Direct beach access and proximity to golf, spa, and clubhouse

Self-contained community with privacy, luxury, and convenience

Available Units:

Soma Breeze offers eight distinct unit layouts, all designed to maximize space, privacy, and views of the surrounding landscape and award-winning golf course.

1-Bedroom Apartments

Location Highlights:

Soma Breeze is part of the larger 10-million m² Soma Bay resort community on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

3 minutes walking from the beach

Direct beach access

45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport

5 hours by car from Cairo

4 hours by plane from Central Europe

2 hours by car from Luxor and the Nile Valley

Facilities:

Residents of Soma Breeze enjoy access to world-class amenities and vibrant resort life at Soma Bay.

Private beach and swimming pools

Clubhouse with restaurants and daily essentials

The Cascades Championship Golf Course (designed by Gary Player)

The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

ORCA Dive Center and House Reef

Soma Bay Marina and Dine-Around options



Payment Plan:

Sales offers a 15% down payment, with the remaining balance divided into 28 equal quarterly installments over 7 years, providing a convenient and extended Cash Price payment plan for your dream home



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.