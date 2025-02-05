Residential complex VERANDA SAHL HASHEESH

Discover Veranda Sahl Hasheesh by Selena Developments, an upscale coastal complex located on one of Egypt’s most prestigious coastlines. Located just a 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport, this gated resort includes 308 fully finished residences – studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and private villas ranging from 54 to 125 sq.m.

Decorated in the Mediterranean style, Hotel Veranda, surrounded by lush gardens and lagoon-shaped pools, offers a tranquil life with panoramic views of the Red Sea, gardens and mountains. As part of the complex has already been completed and is home to permanent residents, Veranda combines a willingness to move in with new development opportunities. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, a world-class spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, a club, croquet, tennis, football and basketball venues. With round-the-clock check-in desk, concierge, room cleaning and rental accommodation, Veranda delivers exquisite resort life and long-term value - just steps away from marinas, restaurants, shops and the region's best golf course.